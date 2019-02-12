Capt. Josh:
I was wondering if you could do an article on fishing etiquette. Last week I took three veterans out to go fishing on the Gulf. I headed out to my numbers in Venice by the boxcars, and once there attempted to anchor on my numbers. As you know, anchoring exactly on the numbers is difficult. I was less than 100 feet from my original marks and anchored. Two fellas showed up with a trolling motor and anchor hold, less than 100 feet away from me. Really? I thought to myself. “This is the Gulf of Mexico and you’ve got to anchor less than 100 feet away from me?” I watched the two fellas fish. They were over the limit on snapper and didn’t leave until their battery was done. I was taught to not fish that way and to give people their space. I did manage to get some fish for my vets, however, and if I was able to get to my exact numbers I would have cleaned up as did the two fellows did less than 100 feet from me. Before they departed I told them that I had three vets on board and if they like to donate any extra fish they had to my vets I would appreciate it (since they were over the limit). They laughed and motored off.
— Mark Skelly
Mark:
It’s really a shame that such scenes are no longer rare exceptions but increasingly the norm. We could talk about all the things those guys did wrong. If we could find them, we could sit them down and explain to them what they did wrong. And it wouldn’t matter at all, because they’re not the kind of people you can reach that way. They’re selfish, arrogant, entitled jackasses. Sometimes I think about the way such a situation would have been handled 50 years ago, with a bit of well-earned physical violence. Then I remember that we live in the era of lawsuits and snap out of that little fantasy.
— Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
Capt. Josh:
Having little to do the other morning, I took a ride to Stump Pass Marina. While walking to the bait shop to see if I could get any good “fish stories,” I saw a gentleman sitting on a nearby bench. He looked very familiar. We struck up a conversation and I finally realized that it was Capt. Van Hubbard. Of course we talked fishing. He pointed out to me why I am having a hard time finding fish at my old fishing grounds. He is very knowledgeable and interesting to talk to, full of information. His column in WaterLine is on my “sure to read” list. I like his tell-it-like-it-is approach. Keep up the good work!
— Darry Platt, aka Jer-Z-Guy
Darry:
Sometimes facing stark realities can be a real downer, but the truth is that it’s good for us. And that’s why we keep him around.
— Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
Letters are welcome on any outdoor-related subject, but we do have some rules. Please keep them to less than 250 words. Letters may be edited for length as well as grammar and spelling. We reserve the right to refuse any letter not signed with the writer’s full name. Slanderous or libelous material will not be published. The Letters to the Editor section is designed as a public forum for community discourse. The opinions and statements made in letters are solely those of the individual writers. WaterLine and Sun Coast Media Group take no responsibility for the content of these letters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.