Capt. Josh:
I have to confess that I have a 13-foot ceiling in this new house we bought (because of the cool beaches, fishing and boating on the coast here) … and, I am certainly up on it on account of Bud Crihfield’s letter last week basically denying human causes of our red tide situation. Whether he is on the board of directors of Big Sugar, Mosaic, Scott’s Fertilizers or nothing at all, if he wants fishing to exist here in 20 years he has to remove himself from being part of the problem to part of the solution. Even if some things we hear now can sound “over the top,” you gotta make a bunch of noise to get anything done. Unlike him, it does not bother me at all when things get political because this is, in fact, deeply political. I have an open question to your readers: Why can’t the Republican party stand for the Constitution, less rather than more government, successful business including all the fishing businesses (and my small business), and keep an eye out for the environment while they are at it. We do need the environment. I am a moderate Republican environmentalist. One could think there might be two of those in all of America, except for the fact that every small business person along the whole coast actually is one — even if they don’t realize it.
— Al Dicks
Capt. Josh:
Why can we not create more lots more artificial reefs? Many countries around the world have had huge success and bring back many species of sea life. There must be lots of materials we can use. I know this will be expensive but surely it would be worth it.
— Mark Davison
Mark:
We could, if we had funding sources. The Charlotte County CCA chapter is preparing to place a concrete rubble reef off Boca Grande. The project has taken two years of planning and permitting and will cost tens of thousands of dollars (ultimately, it may be hundreds of thousands) for materials and transport. Where does that money come from? The private sector. The state is not going to do it. Here’s the thing about artificial reefs: There is a debate among biologists about what they do. Do they expand fish populations by creating new habitat, or do they concentrate fish populations into small areas where they can be more easily harvested? If we’re going to be absolutely truthful, the answer is both. But since they are seen as primarily benefiting fishermen, it’s going to be up to us to come up with the money if we want this to happen. Any fundraising ideas?
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
Capt. Josh:
First, I want to let you know that I’ve been a long time fan of WaterLine and am a cover-to-cover reader weekly. Additionally, I’ve always appreciated and supported the positions of you and your contributing captains on how to handle fish that are to be released and the dangers associated with improper handling, especially big snook. So, what’s with the cover photo on the Sept. 27 issue? Would you have handled this fish in the same manner?
— Mike Harber
Capt. Josh:
Your publication previously published guidelines for the correct techniques of holding fish for photos. You also said that you would not publish photos that did not meet the criteria, namely supporting the fish horizontally. The snook on your Sept. 27 cover is clearly not held in that manner. Capt. Sandy Melvin should know that.
— John Madanick
Capt. Josh:
Since when do you publish photos of snook being held vertically? Lots of buzz going around about that cover photo, FYI.
— Missy Becker
To the readers:
What our photo policy states is that photos of oversized or other release-only fish being gaffed, held by the lower jaw only or obviously damaged or dead will not be published. Capt. Sandy has his hand on the tail of the snook. What he’s doing is supporting most of its weight with that hand while also holding the fish vertically to better demonstrate its size compared to the kid who caught it. This is a neat trick that most people do poorly because they fail to support the fish’s weight. This is a correct way to handle a snook or other large fish, but only if it’s done correctly. We normally promote a two-handed horizontal grip because it’s safe for the fish and simple to master.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
