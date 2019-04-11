Capt. Josh:
I too was plagued with lubber grasshoppers and was told the only way to eradicate them was to use two bricks to smash them. Through trial and error, I’ve found if you catch the early hatchlings in late afternoon as they rise on top of the grass, just spray the colony with a cheap insect spray. It has taken three years of vigilance, but I only found one hatch this season and quickly dispatched them. Get out there with your insect spray.
— Skip Miller
SKIP:
It does work, and I’ve done it too. But I’m not a big fan of poisoning things outdoors, where residual toxins will probably kill things other than the intended targets. My usual method of killing lubbers was more personal and 100 percent environment-friendly: I just popped their heads off. I recognize that this method is not for everyone, but I chose it because the targets were guaranteed. These days, I don’t bother. Once I found out how much the opossums enjoy them, I decided I’d rather leave them as marsupial munchies instead.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
Capt. Josh:
The 2019 Wounded American Veterans Event (WAVE) was sponsored by the Punta Gorda Boat Club this year. The intent of the annual WAVE is to express our appreciation to a group of wounded veterans for their service and sacrifice by providing them with a day on Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River fishing, sailing, or just a relaxing sightseeing cruise. The year’s event hosted about 21 veterans and their guests. On behalf of the 2019 WAVE committee, we would like to thank all of the boat captains, and these local merchants for making this year’s event possible: Brooklyn Joe’s; Walmart; C&R Graphics; Mike Martin, State Farm Insurance; the Military Heritage Museum; American Legion Auxiliary Post 103; Nancy Cwynar; Gregg Marrapodi, Hibiscus Trolley; Sue Leahy, Downtown Bait & Tackle; Capt. Cayle Wills, Bad Fish Charters; Capt. Allan Hall, Wilderness Boat Tours; and Rob and Karan Gray 2019, WAVE coordinators.
Letters are welcome on any outdoor-related subject, but we do have some rules. Please keep them to less than 250 words. Letters may be edited for length as well as grammar and spelling. We reserve the right to refuse any letter not signed with the writer’s full name. Slanderous or libelous material will not be published. The Letters to the Editor section is designed as a public forum for community discourse. The opinions and statements made in letters are solely those of the individual writers. WaterLine and Sun Coast Media Group take no responsibility for the content of these letters.
