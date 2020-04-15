Capt. Josh:
Back in October 2014, I asked if you could include a photo of my sister, Ethel Croce, in your Reader Photo section holding a 31-inch redfish. She was holding the fish vertical, which is not the proper way to hold a fish and I know you frown upon including any fish held improperly in WaterLine. I asked if you could make an exception as my sister was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and this would most likely be her last fishing trip. You said you understood and printed my sister’s photo in your magazine. She was so thrilled to see her picture in the reader photos section. For her birthday, I printed an 8x10 and put it in a frame. She displayed it in her living room until it came time for her to go into an assisted living facility. The picture was displayed on her nightstand for more than three years. My sister passed away last month. My brother-in-law now has the picture on his dining room table surrounding by many sympathy cards. I just wanted to let you know what a joy you brought to my sister’s life and how much it meant to her. Your kind gesture brought such joy to her for years. It was the last redfish she ever caught.
— Ken Lathrope
Capt. Josh:
We are so lucky here in Southwest Florida to still be able to launch our boats and go out fishing. My buddies in Michigan can’t use their boats. They can’t golf and they can’t even fish in a pond in their backyard. If they have a lake cabin they are not allowed to travel to it. Our governor’s executive order that denoted fishing as an essential activity did so as follows: “Participating in recreational activities (consistent with social distancing guidelines) such as walking, biking … fishing, …”. Note the part about “consistent with social distancing.” Current CDC guidelines for social distancing are to keep a six-foot distance and wear a mask. The mask is especially recommended in situations where you cannot maintain six feet of spacing (like in a boat or at Publix). Recently a number of pictures have been posted online showing two or more fishermen close together. This is a violation of the executive order. If the virus situation in Florida gets worse, the governor will be looking for more activities to shut down. If he and his staff are seeing numerous posts of fisherman violating his guidelines, he will shut us down. For your own good, wear a face covering (a buff) when fishing with your buddies. For the good of all of us, please don’t post fishing pictures in violation of social distancing guidelines.
— Rick Sarkisian
Capt. Josh:
I said in my text how outstanding this year’s Annual Edition was. I read it over the course of the day and especially liked the way that articles were “chunked up” into short paragraphs. I can’t imagine how much work you put into it, as most of the articles seemed to be written by you. My wife and I have been a fan of yours, Mike, Robert, Ralph, Frank, and all the other regular contributors since we moved here 7 years ago. We regularly attend seminars at the sportsmen events in the area, Old Pine Island Marina, Fairgrounds etc. We are ardent listeners to the radio show because it gives us insight on where to go fishing for the week. Most all of what I know about fishing in this area has come from you guys and just getting out there. Your knowledge and willingness to share that knowledge is not lost on us and I’m sure a lot of anglers feel the same. I don’t know where you find the time to do all that you do including being the editor, being a captain, being the Fish Coach, running a radio show, plus being a husband. That’s all I have to say.
— Bruce Fisher
Letters are welcome on any outdoor-related subject, but we do have some rules. Please keep them to less than 250 words. Letters may be edited for length as well as grammar and spelling. We reserve the right to refuse any letter not signed with the writer’s full name. Slanderous or libelous material will not be published. The Letters to the Editor section is designed as a public forum for community discourse. The opinions and statements made in letters are solely those of the individual writers. WaterLine and Sun Coast Media Group take no responsibility for the content of these letters.
