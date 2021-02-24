Parking your RV on perfectly level ground is ideal, but not always possible. However, just like your home, having a level floor matters. That’s why most RVs have some kind of leveling system.
The auto-leveling systems found in most modern RVs make the whole process of leveling your coach quite easy. Hit the power button to turn the unit on, then hit the all extract to auto-level — simple. This is great when you are on solid ground. But one thing I have learned on two of my latest trips is that you do not always get to be on solid ground.
On my last trip, I spent a week at an RV park in Kissimmee. Nice place. A little cramped, but I was able to move the RV through it well enough to get it backed into our spot. When we first got there, they took me on a ride to show which sites were available. The spot I ended up picking had a wooden deck out front, which would make it easy for me to sit and re-rig my fishing rods after I came back in off the water.
But I should have paid attention to how wet the ground was where I was going to park the RV. When I brought the RV over and backed it in, the tires were moving ground — literally forcing it out from under the tires and up the sides as it sank down some before it got to any solid ground beneath the tires. That was a little scary.
I knew if I put the levelers down, they would simply sink into the ground. And because I do not carry any pieces of wood or anything to lay under the levelers to support them, I had to go on the hunt for something to let them rest on. I guess that’s another habit I should start.
Fortunately, there were some scrap pieces of 2x6 boards at the back of our site that someone had obviously used in the past. I grabbed those and set them under the levelers so they wouldn’t get full of mud. I started the extract of the levelers and double-checked them before they hit the ground to make sure the boards were in the right spot. Once I knew everything was lined up, I let the levelers go to do their magic.
But I got a message when the levelers stopped: “Ground too sloped to level.” The ground was so wet that even with the pieces of board that I had found to support the levelers, the surface was not solid enough to support leveling the RV. Mind you, it wasn’t that far off. I keep a golf ball handy just to see how level it really is even when I do not get a message like that.
The RV park was nice enough to let me pick my spot, and like a true newbie I picked one that was a swamp-hole. The good news was that when it was time to leave, I was able to extract the levelers and drive the RV out with no issues. Outside of throwing some mud on the outside of the RV behind the wheels themselves, we came out unscathed.
Not every RV park is going to have nice paved spot to park the RV. I get that. And shame on me for picking the worst spot in the whole complex. But it made me aware of the fact that I really need to be carrying something to lay under those levelers. Without them, putting the levelers down would have been useless and who knows how far we would have sunk the tires into that soft ground.
Just another lesson learned in the world of RV living, I guess. Whenever I think I’m getting the hang of this, something else comes up and my education continues. Maybe it is the fact that this RV is bigger and has more toys, but it just doesn’t seem like I can get everything perfect for any one trip. I expect that time will come, though. Until then, I continue to learn as I go — one lesson at a time.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
