In such severe and long-lasting winds (about 10 hours at hurricane force), where did the animals hide? Were they destroyed, or did they leave the area in anticipation of the storm? Soon after the storm, there were few birds seen. But after several weeks we put up bird drip baths, and this male prairie warbler is among the many birds which came to drink.
Butterflies are fragile but can of course weather the storm as larval forms, and monarchs and a queen butterfly were soon visiting flowers. Indeed, some plants put out what seemed like an excessive amount of flowers. Heavily damaged trunks and branches also soon sprouted with numerous adventitious leaf and twig buds.
In our 28 years in this house, we have never seen a bobcat — yet one showed up on our back porch recently. This young female slept on our porch recliner and then made a sweep of our yard for food. She found at least one baby and one adult rabbit for a nice meal before she moved on.
In such severe and long-lasting winds (about 10 hours at hurricane force), where did the animals hide? Were they destroyed, or did they leave the area in anticipation of the storm? Soon after the storm, there were few birds seen. But after several weeks we put up bird drip baths, and this male prairie warbler is among the many birds which came to drink.
Photo by Bill Dunson
Some coastal plants such as sea grape with heavy stems were often broken, and then quickly started blooming and fruiting five or six months before their normal time in the spring.
Photo by Bill Dunson
Butterflies are fragile but can of course weather the storm as larval forms, and monarchs and a queen butterfly were soon visiting flowers. Indeed, some plants put out what seemed like an excessive amount of flowers. Heavily damaged trunks and branches also soon sprouted with numerous adventitious leaf and twig buds.
Photo by Bill Dunson
Reptiles were probably somewhat protected from the storm by hiding under dense vegetation or in holes. This box turtle is likely more than 50 years old and has probably weathered several such storms.
Photo by Bill Dunson
In our 28 years in this house, we have never seen a bobcat — yet one showed up on our back porch recently. This young female slept on our porch recliner and then made a sweep of our yard for food. She found at least one baby and one adult rabbit for a nice meal before she moved on.
Life in our area of Southweast Florida changed dramatically on Sept. 28, when Hurricane Ian passed though slowly. It came from the Gulf into Charlotte Harbor and moved to the interior. It was listed as a Category 4, but gusts were even higher.
Fortunately for our Englewood area the eye of the hurricane was to the south so winds were counterclockwise, leading to offshore winds. This resulted in the “big suck,” whereby bay tidal waters moved offshore rather than flooding in. Still, the winds exceeded anything we have encountered since before 1994, and caused extensive damage to vegetation and weakly built houses.
Storms, some of them severe, are a natural part of the coastal ecology in this region. We as humans can complain about the damage, but it is to be expected if structures are not built to withstand winds and waves that are certain to come. Both plants and animals must cope with such conditions.
As a gardener, I have now learned that tall trees in this area are not a good idea, nor are top-heavy species such as red cedar, almost all of which which blew over. So I return to planning, revising our yard with a newly educated sense of what is possible in this environment.
Bill Dunson is Professor Emeritus of Pennsylvania State University, thanks to a career spent entirely at that institution, teaching and doing research. Always curious about nature, Bill has dedicated his life to learning and sharing his knowledge with others. Contact him at WDunson@comcast.net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.