Life in our area of Southweast Florida changed dramatically on Sept. 28, when Hurricane Ian passed though slowly. It came from the Gulf into Charlotte Harbor and moved to the interior. It was listed as a Category 4, but gusts were even higher.

Fortunately for our Englewood area the eye of the hurricane was to the south so winds were counterclockwise, leading to offshore winds. This resulted in the “big suck,” whereby bay tidal waters moved offshore rather than flooding in. Still, the winds exceeded anything we have encountered since before 1994, and caused extensive damage to vegetation and weakly built houses.


Bill Dunson is Professor Emeritus of Pennsylvania State University, thanks to a career spent entirely at that institution, teaching and doing research. Always curious about nature, Bill has dedicated his life to learning and sharing his knowledge with others. Contact him at WDunson@comcast.net.

