Going into the new year has given me a new perspective on fishing. Not being able to get out on the water has made this vacation somewhat difficult. The fact I have no boat is making all the time off tough.
Why do I not have a boat? I finally pulled the trigger on ordering a bass boat. At my age, I decided it was time to spoil myself one last time in the fishing department and buy a new boat, fully loaded. It’s something I have contemplated for a long time and I just thought it was the right time to do it. But the process takes some time.
Selling my boat was not an issue. I had no idea how popular the 22-foot Ranger was. I had people calling from all over the United States wanting to buy it. I finally settled on a guy from Mississippi, but I had to meet him in Pensacola to deliver it. He was a younger guy and just seemed like someone that would enjoy the boat and get some use out of it. I had to laugh when he told me that he was going to use it to fish crappie tournaments. Just seemed kind of funny that another competitive angler was getting the boat.
So what did I order? A 20-foot Nitro, fully loaded. By that I mean, dual Humminbird units, twin Power-Poles, and all the “toys” that you can imagine. A new Mercury Pro XS 225 will be pushing the boat through the water. I could have had a 250, but I opted for the 225 because Missy already thinks I drive too fast. Why spend an extra $1,800 just to go four miles an hour faster?
The boat’s on the way, but it takes six weeks to arrive. And not having a boat for six weeks makes for a long time of no fishing. I think this is the first time that I have had an extended vacation without a boat. My wife and I are usually out on it this time of year doing some fun fishing and chowing down oysters at our favorite oyster bar on the Winter Haven chain of lakes. Plus I’m getting some grief from my wife for having all of our fishing stuff stacked in the garage. I never knew how much stuff that I could actually store in the boat.
My hope was to have the new boat here before 2019’s first tournament. Now that seems like an improbability. The word is that I’ll have it the third week of January. Our first tournament is the weekend before that, so now I’m looking for a boat to borrow. While I trust myself and totally respect any boat that I fish out of, it’s always a little different when you are not in your own rig.
So, for the next few weeks, I sit and wait for my new boat to come in. I shouldn’t complain — really, it’s my fault for not getting the order solidified earlier. The dealer, Hoppy’s Marine, has done everything that I have asked and more in getting this boat ordered. I customized the colors on it as well as picked out all the things that I wanted on the boat. But I guess I put myself behind the eight ball a little bit. Now all I can do is wait.
Being without a boat has taught me one thing: I don’t ever want to be in this situation again. I’ve realized how much I like being on the water. Whether it’s to fun fish, tournament fish, cruise the lakes — whatever the case may be, I need to be afloat.
However, my golf game is vastly improving. Without a way to get on the water, my second passion is getting a lot of attention these days. Still, I’d rather be fishing.
So, enjoy your time on the water. I envy all of you who have the means to get out on the water while I sit and wait. No worries, though. I will be right there to join you in the near future. Be safe and have a great new year — and may all of your fish bite on a regular basis, no matter what species you’re trying to catch.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
