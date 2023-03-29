Bonnethead shark

This shovelnose shark probably feels silly after eating a sabiki rig meant for baitfish, but they’re pretty easy to catch on shrimp or crabs.

 WaterLine file photo

Bonnethead sharks are the smallest members of the hammerhead clan. The world record, caught in Daytona Beach in 2012, is only 28 pounds. Compare that to the world record great hammerhead at 1,280 pounds — more than 45 times larger.

But despite their smaller size, they are packed full of hammerhead attitude. Watch one swimming on the flats, boldly displaying its dorsal fin above the water and cruising right past your boat like it owns the place. They’re like chihuahuas: They don’t know they’re little.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

