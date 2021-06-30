I was talking with a client this past week about braided line and why I use 10-pound test on my inshore reels. The discussion reminded me of one I had at Fishin’ Frank’s a couple years back.
A customer had come to the shop to get a new rod and reel setup — a fairly normal request. We went through all the usual questions: What type of fishing will you be doing? Boat or shore? Lures or bait? Then we fitted a rod to him, found a reel that he liked and balanced on the rod, and it was time for line. That’s when it got weird.
He wanted to try braided line for the first time. No problem. I asked him about color preference, then suggested he put 15-pound test on his new 3000 size reel. I got a spool to show him. “Oh, no,” he said. “That’s much too thin. I read that the 50-pound PowerPro has the same diameter as 12-pound monofilament. That’s what I’d like.”
Well. Um.
So I went through a whole laundry list of reasons why such heavy braid was unnecessary, and why it was going to be a big hassle on the water. He listened — very politely, I might add — thought for a moment, and then said, “I’d like the 50-pound PowerPro, please.” OK. Can do, as long as I’m not going to have to fish with it.
I spooled him up and he left happy as the proverbial clam. Then I shared the story with the other riffraff — I mean, store employees. They all said they’d had similar experiences. Apparently, this is common. As such, I’ve decided to share with you a list of reasons why it’s a bad decision to put such heavy line on a small reel.
REDUCED CASTING DISTANCE: This is the big one. One of the major advantages of braid is the smaller diameter allows you to cast farther with the same effort. Why would you then negate that advantage by choosing line the same diameter as the mono you would have otherwise used? Considering how spooky our fish have become and how often making longer casts is the key to actually catching instead of just fishing, this is a bad plan. Go skinny.
REDUCED LINE CAPACITY: Most of today’s spinning reels are being made with shallower spools because the manufacturers anticipate you’re probably going to spool up with braided line. Line that’s overly heavy will burn through that space in a hurry. No big deal? Maybe not — until you hook into a big fish that starts dumping line quick. It seems counterintuitive, but you’re more likely to be able to land that random 30-pound cobia with 220 yards of 15-pound line than with 100 yards of 50. Heavy line won’t shorten those runs much, because …
YOU CAN’T USE THE EXTRA STRENGTH ANYWAY: Most smaller reels have a maximum drag setting of 10 to 15 pounds. It’s pretty rare to use more than half of that, because doing so will overstress your rod. So how in the world is 50-pound line going to help you catch that monster? It won’t — but it will make you …
MORE LIKELY TO BREAK STUFF: That 50-pound line on a light rod and reel becomes the strongest link. That’s not good because in a high-stress situation, it should be your line that breaks. Put enough pressure on, and something’s going to give. If it’s not the line, it’ll probably be the rod or the reel. Your rod, reel and line are meant to work as a balanced system. That’s why reels have line capacity for specific line strengths printed on the spools. That’s why rods have line ratings. Yes, they’re just guidelines — but it’s a bad plan to ignore them entirely.
WIND KNOTS: This one is opposite conventional wisdom, which holds that thinner braid is more likely to throw wind knots. But think about where wind knots come from: They start out as loose line on your spool. That loose line gets caught by line streaming off the spool when you make another cast, and bam! Wind knot. Line that is either too light or too heavy for your reel is more likely to not pack onto the spool tightly, leading to a greater chance of wind knots. Stick with what’s recommended by the manufacturer.
So when is it OK to put monster line on a little spinning reel? The only circumstance I can think of is flipping for bass in heavy vegetation. In that special circumstance, you will be pulling in a lot of weeds with your fish, and light braid can be chafed through. And short casts are the norm. Other than that one case (in which you would be much better served by a baitcasting reel, by the way), you’re always better off going to a bigger reel if you want heavier line. If the reel seems too big for the job, guess what? The line is too big, too.
Now, if we switch to conventional gear, things are very different. Here, line diameter matters a lot more. Under tension, thinner line will dig into the line underneath it on the spool. That causes major issues when you need to get more line out there — for example, when the fish takes a long run. The buried line is stuck, and that can cause you to lose a good fish. To help avoid this problem, I suggest you use braid only on reels with narrow spools, or use heavier line.
However, if you think you know better, that’s fine by me. As I said earlier, I’m not going to have to fish with it. It’s your gear, and you can rig it any way your little heart desires — even if it’s completely ridiculous and counterproductive.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.