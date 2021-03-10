The AR-15 is easily the most popular firearm today, and as with all popular things there is a tremendous number of different opinions and arguments about them. One of the biggest arguments I hear withing the firearm enthusiast community is that it’s cheaper to build an AR than it is to buy one. And this is something I highly disagree with. Now before you jump out of your chair to shout about just how wrong I am, hear me out.
The nice thing about ARs is that they are like an adult Lego set. It’s one of the few weapons you can build or customize the way you want it. You can customize them with different parts and colors. You can even change calibers relatively easily.
Most people want to change the foregrip, the pistol grip and the stock. If that is all you want, it may cost less to buy an off-the-shelf AR and swap those parts out. But if you want a fully customized AR, it may be cheaper to order all the parts and build it yourself from the ground up.
And that is one of the nice things about ARs: You can buy each and every individual piece and build it. But the one thing that most people forget to mention about building your own is the tools you need to do it right.
Scenario: You want a 1968 Chevelle SS. You can build one from the ground up, or you can buy one. Is it cheaper to build one? Sure. But do you have the skills and tools required to build it?
We’re not talking about the handyman kit you keep in the broom closet. A build like this demands specialized tools. Do you have the ability to measure connecting rod bolt stretch? Can you time the camshaft? Do you have a tire machine to mount and balance the tires? How about an alignment rack? Your own paint booth?
I you already have these tools, building one may be cost-effective. But if you don’t, then add up the cost of buying all those tools. Once you add that stuff up, you’ll realize it’s way cheaper to buy one that is already assembled and ready to roll.
And that is something the “build it” crowd fails to mention. Do you have the tools required to build your own AR? Sure, you can do some of the building with normal tools — but if you want to build it right you’re going to need a few specialized tools.
At the very least, you’re going to want an AR armorer’s tool to build one. A good vice is required, and vice blocks to hold the upper and lower receivers while you install parts (especially the barrel). On that subject, do you have a torque wrench for the barrel? Roll pin punches for all the roll pins on an AR?
Now add up the cost for all of that along with all your parts, and you’ve exceeded the price of an off-the-shelf AR. I have all the tools necessary, and I spent at least $500 on them. The money you’re saving on building your own is being eaten up by the cost of the tools to do so. Unless you’re building 10 of them, that’s a big cost to offset.
But on the other hand, you may just want to build it yourself for the sense of pride and accomplishment, or so you can utilize exactly the parts you want for your dream rifle. In that case, knock yourself out. An AR build is a fun project, and the results can be awesome — as long as you don’t expect that you’re going to save money doing it.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
