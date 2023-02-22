Aim it right

Even from close range, it’s entirely possible to miss if you don’t know how to use your sights.

One of the primary ingredients of good marksmanship is proper sight alignment. You can’t hit your target if you’re not aiming properly. It’s really that simple. Sight alignment is crucial.

The first thing I do in my marksmanship classes is test for eye dominance. If you’re a right-handed shooter, you should be right-eye dominant. You want your right eye to remain open when you shoot. But there are some people who are right-handed and left-eye dominant.


Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.

