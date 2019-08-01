Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 91F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.