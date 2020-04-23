By now, most of you know how much my wife and I simply enjoy getting away in our RV. It’s nothing for us to get out and just go for a night or two, maybe play a round of golf somewhere new or take the boat for a weekend to just do a little fishing. But as we do this kind of thing more, we have learned a few things that make these short trips much easier to deal with.
Missy and I may not be your average RV folks. We don’t often get to take off for a week or month at a time like a lot of you get to do (at least, not yet). We are sneaking up on retirement, but until then, these short trips give us a chance to get away and still use the RV. We just don’t go full-blown with all the accessories like we would if we were going for an extended period of time.
One example would be the mats that we bought to lay out by the RV entrance. The mats keep the area in front of the outside TV and door clean and clear of most dirt that you might end up dragging into the RV. If we were staying someplace at least four or five nights, we would have all of that laid out, along with chairs and a table.
But it’s a lot of work digging the mats out from under the RV, unfolding them and setting them out, then going back for the chairs and table. If we’re only going to stay for a night or two, we don’t bother with all of that set up because we know your chance to sit outside will be minimal due to the other activities we do during the day.
We are also very specific about what we bring along to eat on these shorter trips. Sandwiches for lunch is good enough for a couple of days. For dinners, we try to scale our menu back as well. My wife is an excellent cook and loves to get in the kitchen and make things that require extensive preparation. When it comes to these short trips, though, we find something we can throw on the little gas grill and make side dishes in the microwave. It cuts down on the dishes we need to do and makes it a little easier to keep the inside of the RV clean.
Laundry we just throw in the hamper and deal with when we get home. Even though we have a full washer and dryer in the RV, it just doesn’t make sense to fire that up and do one load of laundry for the clothes you wear for a day or two. If you don’t do your laundry at home that quick, why do you need to do it on the road that quick?
One of our favorite places to take these short trips is Fisherman’s Cove up in Tavares on Lake Harris. They have everything we enjoy doing. We take the boat because the Harris chain of lakes is an awesome fishery. They have a nine-hole golf course that you have to walk. It’s a par-three executive type course, so it’s doable on foot. We always get a site by the boat dock, so we get the view of some of the lake as well. It is only an hour or so from the house, but it is very enjoyable and offers a nice getaway.
What will be even better is after this virus is done and over with: We’ll be able to hit some of the shoreside restaurants that the Harris chain offers. Some are a lot of fun and offer some great food. We have some friends who live on the lake and we can visit them by boat. It just offers us a variety of things to do that we really enjoy.
For now, the short two- or three-day trips are what we do. There will come a time when we take off for a month or more. Until then, we’ll just enjoy getting away, even if it isn’t to another state. Once we start doing that, then I know we will see the true value in our RV. For you folks who get to do that now, I admit I’m jealous — but give me a few more years and I’ll be right there with you.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
