Years ago, we fished regularly with Capt. Rick Grassett, our friend and an excellent guide. He takes his clients to Sarasota Bay or Gasparilla Sound for quality snook, trout and redfish. His primary emphasis is catch-and-release fly fishing, but spinning gear with artificials works for him too. Rick rarely uses bait, but he’ll sometimes bring along a dozen shrimp as “insurance” against a fishless day.
Rick helped us get educated about local fishing techniques. We are retired now and rarely splurge on guides, but we continue to fish these same waters from our kayaks. We still recommend a guide for everyone new to the area. Charter trips aren’t cheap, but a good guide can teach you more in a day than you’d learn in a year of trial and error. Our waterproof pocket guides benefit from concepts we first learned fishing with Rick.
Taking bait along for insurance (or as the primary method) can be a challenge in a kayak. That’s one reason we usually fish with soft plastics. We’re not comfortable with treble hooks in a kayak. Thrashing fish and treble hooks are something neither of us need between our knees. Soft plastics come in so many colors, sizes and shapes that we feel they pretty much cover all the bases anyway.
On a recent trip, we launched at 19th Street in Boca Grande for a sunny day of kayak fishing. The tide was high at mid-day and there was a slight breeze as we began a few slow drifts across the spotty flats out towards Hoagen Key. These shallow flats can be dry on a low tide and impossible for kayaks, but when the water is up they’re quite productive.
The water was fairly clear but with a lot of floating brown algae clumps. Drifting across sand holes among the grassy areas at high tide, we saw redfish, some big snook, trout, and catfish. The trout were cooperative and larger than the average fish we have seen in this area. Several over 20 inches were released before being photographed. The best surprise came when a small pod of tarpon swam by us but refused to eat.
The wind was forecast to be from the southeast at 4 to 8 miles per hour. But when we stopped at Hoagen Key for lunch, we noticed a shift to the west and an increase to 15 mph. After a short break, we paddled around to the east side of Hoagen to fish the deeper grass there and get out of the wind. A group of SUP folks also were enjoying the lee east of the island.
Les fished outside the sandbar, making endless casts with shad tail jigs to fish with lockjaw. Kimball fished along the mangroves inside the sandbar that parallels the shore, and this is where the insurance she brought paid off.
She quietly eased up the shallow shoreline, casting her freelined shrimp into each pocket. She noticed a big redfish hanging in one such spot and made a perfect cast, only to see the fish spook and head out from shore. As she reeled in to make another cast ahead of the fish, she realized the red had already eaten the shrimp as it left the area.
It was a stroke of luck that this fish headed out rather than back into the roots. After a 15-minute battle, she had its jaw in her gripper for release. The SUP folks enjoyed the show and captured a video of the chaos.
By this time, the outgoing tide was rolling off the flat and through the cut between Hoagen Key and Jack Point. We tried to anchor and fish this outflow, but our anchors wouldn’t hold in the current. The wind was hard out of the northwest and in our faces as we headed back to the launch. We love this launch, but it always seems to end with an aerobic workout getting back to 19th Street.
The debate continues about the choice of live bait versus lures. Lures cover more water, but bait covers smaller areas better. Our compromise: While we prefer to fish with lures, if Kimball is willing to bring shrimp, Les will try a few as a last resort. But he’s often hardheaded and ends up fishless (as he did on this trip).
So, bring shrimp for insurance, but remember to change the water, aerate, and toss in an ice cube in this hot weather. Or stick to your lures, and run the risk of ending up like poor Les. It’s your call.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
