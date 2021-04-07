There are lots of folks out castnetting bait on Charlotte Harbor right now. It’s not a surprise; it happens every year right about this time. Regular readers have already gotten the sermon on bait conservation, so I’ll skip it this time. But I would really like to make another point: All the time and effort you put into getting that whitebait is for nothing if your bait dies in the well, so let’s look at how you’re going to keep it alive.
The biggest problem is overloading the bait well. Every well has a different bait capacity, and it’s not just about how many gallons of water it holds. If you want to carry lots of bait and keep it alive, you may need to go to a custom setup. And if you’re not willing to go to the trouble, then you’ll need to reduce the amount of bait you’re catching.
Water flow matters. The best wells are round (or at least rounded off) and have the inlet at the bottom. This setup is almost like a reverse toilet bowl, flushing water and whatever is in that water up to the drain at the top. And you want lots of water flow, so a high-capacity pump is necessary to maximize your ability to keep bait alive and frisky.
Baitfish need oxygen, and lots of baitfish need lots of oxygen. A spray bar that jets water across the surface is a good idea, since that will help oxygenate the water. You might also consider a 12-volt aerator, which can be hard-wired or attach to your battery with alligator clips. The more bubbles the better, and the smaller they are the better.
Recirc pumps and aerators will become even more important as we head into summer. Shallow water on the open flats and in the backcountry will get hot, often 90 degrees or more. You don’t want to pump that water into your well. You want to switch to the recirc pump, flip on the aerator, and drop in a sealed frozen water bottle to keep the temperature down. Hot water kills bait.
This should go without saying, but it’s not a great plan to dump your bait out of the net onto the deck. These little fish are delicate, and the less time they spend out of the water the better. Yes, I know that sometimes you have a mess of seaweed and baitfish to sort thru, and you don’t want all that salad plugging up your bait well’s outlet. But if possible, transfer the bait directly from the net to the well.
When you put a netful of bait in the well, take a 5-gallon bucket, dip up some water over the side, and pour it into the well. Freshly netted bait is highly stressed, and stressed baitfish release a cornucopia of nastiness into the water — mostly ammonia, but also various stress hormones.
These chemicals are not good for the health or longevity of your bait, and the well pump can only replace water so fast. Dumping in a bunch more water will dilute them better, and even if it overflows your well, it’s still a great plan to clear that stuff out as quickly as possible.
Know the difference between scaled sardines (greenbacks) and thread herring (threadfins). It’s not size — threadies don’t start out 5 inches long; they have to grow up. We see schools of small threadies all the time in the Harbor and off the beaches. When you net bait, grab a couple and check the dorsal fins. Threadies have a trailing filament on the back edge of the dorsal fin, just like a tarpon.
This matters more than you might think. Greenbacks can tolerate crowding in a bait well. Threadfins can’t. A well that will hold 500 4-inch greenies might hold only 50 4-inch threadies. Pack them in and they’ll die. Now you’ve got chum or cutbait instead of live bait, and you have to start all over again.
If you’ve done all of this and your bait is still dying, obviously there’s a problem of some sort. Over the past couple weeks, red tide has been a lot of that problem. We don’t often see red tide in the upper Harbor, but we have recently. It’s been in small patches — patches that you’re not going to notice, even if you drive over them. But that bad water will get sucked up into your livewell if you’re not set on recirculate (and if you don’t have a recirculation pump, this is why you need one).
So, if you’re in an area where there is or even might be red tide (and you can find those spots on the daily red tide map at http://bit.ly/2F8wdQa), it makes sense to not allow outside water in. It also makes sense to turn on your aerator — if you have one, which you should. Don’t assume you’re going to be able to tell when there’s red tide around. Too often, people only find out when their bait suddenly dies.
Now, let’s talk bait conservation (you knew I was going to). I’m not anti live bait at all. I’m not anti chumming. But I do feel strongly that we all need to think real hard about how many baitfish we take and try to limit that number.
If there are 500 boats on the Harbor each taking 1,000 baitfish, that’s half a million baitfish a day. How many gamefish would those half-million baits have fed? A lot of people act like the supply is unlimited. It isn’t. Every baitfish you take is one fewer that can feed a wild predator, one fewer that will spawn to make the next crop of bait.
When you’re live-chumming, you don’t need to throw two dozen out. Two or three will do the job. After the first few have been tossed, all you usually need for chum is the old baits you’re replacing on your hooks. Toss those out to keep the fish interested. Way too many people feed the heck out of the fish and then wonder why they’re not biting and why the birds keep pestering them. Duh.
Live bait is a great way to catch fish. It would be stupid to try to deny that. But with so many people out competing for it, it just makes sense to be smarter about limiting our take. Not using as much is part of that, but so is keeping what we catch alive and in good shape. And remember, if you have leftover live bait at the end of the day, release it where you caught it and not at the boat ramp.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (re-opening in May at 4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.