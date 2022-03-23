By Capt. Van Hubbard
Everyone seems to think they understand how to fish live minnows (whitebait) and catch a bunch of fish. Please consider these tips from one of the guides who brought whitebait fishing down here almost 50 years ago. There are a lot of different factors that influence how and how much we chum.
First we have to catch our minnows. Some days you can just ride up, make an accurate pancake toss and go fishing. This is the exception, not the norm. Usually your best bet is to sneak in, set up and thenchum with Capt. Van’s Magic Chum, powdered fish food or something else that works for you.
Be patient and make good throws — learn how to spread that net. Every time anyone throws at a fish, it either gets caught or it gets smarter. If you spend an hour throwing at minnows, they just get smarter and scatter or leave.
Also note that one boat cowboying minnows scares all the baitfish for everyone. The more you chase any animal, the faster it runs away. Push poles and electric motors are much less noisy than an outboard motor. Leave others room if they were there first. Don’t anchor up in someone else’s chum slick. Let them catch theirs first, then it’s your turn.
How much is enough, and how much is too much? One of our biggest problems right now is people wasting the limited numbers of minnows we have in our area. How many baits do you need? Are you planning to chum with live minnows? If we have plenty of minnows, everyone thinks they need to carry a few hundred or more. But if every one of the hundreds of boats out there kills several hundred minnows every day, that adds up to hundreds of thousands and even millions fast.
All our resources, including baitfish, are limited. We cannot expect this to work out long-term as so many boats continue to overdo bait catching. If you consistently have minnows left over after the trip, you have too many. We complain when they are hard to find, but local fishermen collectively waste thousands every day. Not smart, is it?
Can you chum effectively with the birds you have trained to chase you around? When the birds show up, you need to stop tossing minnows. This is not something I’m pushing on you — it’s simply a fact. The birds scare the fish you want to catch. So why would you attract more problems by bringing in bird shadows to chase your target species away? It’s easy to tell when someone has overdone it, because the terns and gulls flock in as if we’ve taught them to. If you don’t like the birds chasing you, stop feeding them. It’s that simple.
Also, base your chumming efforts on the numbers of target fish available. A ravaging herd of redfish requires a lot of food to hold them close, but a few snook along the mangroves are going to fill up and shut down if you feed them too much.
Can you imagine how many baitfish are thrown every day to snook living in the most accessible hot spots? No wonder they are full. In many of those spots, you can pull up close and see all the dead minnows lying on the bottom like silver coins in a fountain. What a waste.
So what can we do? For a start, we can try to educate each other and learn better methods and habits. Get in, catch what you need for that trip, and get out of the area so others can catch a few too. Take what you really need, which is usually not two blacked-out livewells full. Use them wisely. If you are greedy today, it will cost you and everyone else bait and fish tomorrow. Peer pressure is the answer, not getting FWC involved — unless you want to create a bigger mess.
We still enjoy some of the best fishing anywhere in our great country, but it can be a lot better if we just stop making it worse. Ask anyone who has been blessed to fish here for a few decades about how it can be. We are our own biggest problems, but we can make a huge difference if we fish smarter — and that includes baitfish. Remember to respect your fellow anglers, and let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
