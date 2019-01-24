One of the things that impresses me the most about owning an RV is what you actually do with it. Depending on your use for an RV, you may decide to buy a bigger or smaller unit. But the one thing that I have observed since I have been an RV owner is that there are many ways to use your RV and enjoy the RV lifestyle.
Now, I offer this up to you based on what I have observed about owning an RV. There are different types of people who have RVs. Some live up north and bring the RV down south when it gets cold. They basically use it as a second home. I think this is pretty cool. Instead of owning property and going to the same destination every winter, an RV offers the chance to go somewhere else every time.
I also see RV owners who are strictly vacationers. Like the snowbirds, they have the luxury to go wherever they would like. For me, there is nothing better than picking a destination, jumping in the RV and driving off to go enjoy some time away. I guess I fall into this category right now simply because I’m still a working stiff doing the 9 to 5 thing.
Then there are the full-timers: Those who have decided to get rid of the house, get an RV they can live in, and hit the road. I have met a few retired couples like this and I have to admit, I’m a little envious of what they have done and some of the places they have gone. They pretty much have no restrictions as to where they want to go, as long as there’s a road. It’s a truly unique way to spend some time seeing the country.
Owning an RV, retired or not, really does give you a perspective that not everyone has. If you’re driving off on a vacation in a car or truck (and for some reason, an image of Chevy Chase in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” just flashed through my mind), you’re bound to find places to stay. But when you’re in an RV, you can simply pull it over somewhere — really, almost anywhere — and set up shop for the evening. The simplicity of that is awesome, at least to me.
Last weekend we had our first fishing tournament of the year. While I don’t have my new boat yet, I talked a friend into fishing with me. I decided to go to the boat ramp the night before. I pulled the RV into a parking spot at the ramp, fired up the generator and was good to go. We hung out, watched some TV on the satellite, and just relaxed. Having the RV let me go down to the ramp the night before, allowing me to sleep in longer than if I’d to get up in the morning and drive down.
Is there a wrong way to use an RV? Absolutely not. Personally, I want to use ours way more than I get to now. I actually look for any little reason to fire it up and use it for. We have had golf outings where I’ve loaded up a group of people and gone to the golf course in the RV. After all, who doesn’t like a cold beverage from the refrigerator when they’re done playing golf?
The benefits from owning an RV for my wife and I are numerous. There is something about staying in our RV that is way more satisfying than staying in a hotel. Again, that’s a personal preference and one that isn’t shared by everyone. But I like not hauling luggage or sleeping in a bed that’s had a thousand strangers in it, so for me there is no better way to see the country than rolling around in an RV.
I’m relatively new to the RV life, but after numerous conversations with my wife about it, I can’t see us ever being without one. As a matter of fact, since we’re in RV show season, we’ve talked about going out and looking at a slightly bigger unit. But I think for now we’ll stay with what we have and just enjoy it — we’ll save the upgrade for when we have more time to spend RVing.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
