Wabi-sabi

This fighting conch shell is far from perfect, but that’s OK.

 Photo by Woody Woodworth

My wife and I walked a local beach the other day. All things considered, it was pretty nice. Sure, there was an occasional whiff of red tide death, enough to keep the vultures in a holding pattern overhead. But Karenia brevis, for that day at least, was at such low concentrations I never even cleared my throat.

Occasionally, one of us would bend over and pick up a particularly roughed-up shell, one that has that Charlie Brown Christmas tree look about it. To me, these are more interesting than the perfect ones, because their journey has been more adventurous.


Contact Woody at flawoody747@yahoo.com.

