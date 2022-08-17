I am writing this week’s column from Orange Beach, Ala. (OBA). If you follow me on social media, you already know I have purchased the Captain School in OBA. Our school serves Mississippi, Alabama and north Florida. I will also be holding a few classes in Charlotte County. We teach OUPV Captains Classes, Upgrade to Master, Commercial Towing, First Aid/CPR and offer the Marine Radio Operators Permit Exam. Exciting times!
While traveling to OBA along the Forgotten Coast, I had several impromptu discussions with recreational boaters, fishing guides and even a retired Army Corps of Engineers employee. The discussions all inevitably migrated towards a subject that many don’t want to discuss: The demise of our estuaries and ecosystems.
This column will not be a rant, but rather a reflection of how things are currently viewed all along the coast from Port Charlotte to OBA and many small towns in between. Please allow me to deviate from my standard topic and share a quick story and my observations as we meandered northwest to OBA.
After spending 30 years as a Navy submariner, it was time to move on. In 2012, became a high school teacher in Sarasota County. Besides being a culture shock for this old Navy guy, I immediately recognized a very dangerous ritual my students partook in each day: Living in the past.
I would pull aside each student I caught engaged in a “living in the past” conversation and tell them the same story I told many a sailor. The story began with an analogy that included driving a car by using only the rear-view mirror. Each discussion also included a proposal that would always get their full and undivided attention.
I offered to give each student my car — but, before giving them the keys, I explained the stipulations. To keep the car, they’d need to drive south on Interstate 75 at 70 mph using only the rear-view mirror. At the end of the proposal, I asked each student what they thought the outcome of their drive would be. Thankfully, each responded with the same conclusion, “I’d crash.” “Exactly,” I’d say.
The teachable moment for my students was reinforcing that the rear-view mirror is for looking behind us. Glance at it, turn your head left and right to look back more thoroughly, but don’t drive forward looking backwards. You will crash, guaranteed.
I believe the rear-view mirror applies to our current water quality issues here in Southwest Florida and along Scenic Highway 30A’s Forgotten Coast. There are ample history lessons that highlight the mistakes we’ve made and, in some instances, continue to make.
But we need to use the “rear-view mirror” as it was intended to be used: To remind us of the past so we don’t forget. We can also use it to capitalize on what we learned from history — both good and not so good — and apply those shortcomings to help make things better today.
Many of my 30A discussions involved too many “rear-view mirror” concerns and not enough innovative solutions. In Chiefland, Panacea, Carrabelle, Eastpoint, Apalachicola, and clear up to OBA, I’ve heard almost prerecorded messages: Our seagrass is almost all gone; our water quality is very poor; the fishing is almost non-existent; our population is growing and all of the runoff from this growth is leaching and draining from the roads and treatment plants right into our estuaries and harbors.
At the conclusion of most conversations, the overall consensus was that our government cannot and will not fix these issues. The majority of these folks also believed that this “broken process” will only be repaired by “We the People” through education and action. I reminded folks that leadership is visual and each of our legacies are watching our every action and inaction.
So, in the meantime, I answered the question that so many people asked: “What can I do to help make things better now”? Here’s just one example of what I stumbled upon while on 30A and used as an example with others as I headed west.
I was shopping at a store in Port St. Joe. As I exited my vehicle, I looked down to see a drain with a sign on it, which got my full attention. This particular store had a large parking lot with car traffic in and out. I’d guess it had about 100 cars in it at all times. The store was adjacent to a gas station which had no green space to speak of. I sat and pondered how silly it was to have these drains located throughout the parking lot and in such close proximity to the gas station with the words that warned me, “No dumping, drains to waterway.”
So, when it rains, any automobiles that have oil and coolant leaks, cigarette butts, gum wrappers, gasoline drips from the gas station and everything else you can imagine drains very efficiently into our waterways. Seriously? Florida is an area that cannot afford this type of ignorance. It’s 2022. I know we can do much better than having a drain with a picture of a dolphin on it that warns us that everything toxic on the ground drains directly to the water.
Can we think out of the box? Can we filter that water before it drains to our waterways using innovative solutions such as post drain diaper filters or aquatic plant treatment facilities (APTF)? Plants provide natural filtration, especially in wetland areas. Can we install an APTF in each main drainage reservoir area that automatically filters the water in which the plants live prior to discharging into our estuaries?
We all know plants do amazing things, such as adding oxygen and removing carbon dioxide from the air. Some plants also remove heavy metals and toxins while stimulating the growth of beneficial bacteria.
Want instant gratification? Do your part: Fix your oil or coolant leak. Stop throwing your cigarette butts and gum wrappers on the ground (yes, that gum wrapper does matter). Be careful with spilling gas on the pavement that will make its way to the drain and add to the toxic environment that’s plaguing our water.
You can also plant beneficial plants such as mangroves. Go natural and use them for what nature intended them to do — help purify our air and water and prevent erosion. As stated in my previous columns, it also males a real difference to use natural fertilizers and pesticides, and reduce, reuse and recycle. Our Earth will thank you for it.
Act today to make a difference tomorrow. Remember we are more than 21 million strong in Florida, with more than 15 million of us living in coastal areas. Stop looking in the rear-view mirror and look forward instead. Be the paradigm shift.
Would I like our waters to go back to what they were 30 years ago? Sure — but that’s completely unrealistic. This is, and will be, a long-term fight to help reverse our water quality trends here in Florida. There is no “light switch” solution that will clean up generations of abuse and mismanagement of our estuaries and ecosystem.
In the meantime, let’s allow those privately run organizations the ability to keep doing what they are doing. Support the ones that yield measurable results with your donations. As private citizens, lead the way and be the absolute threshold for noticeable change to our environment, not the rear-view mirror driver that crashes on every journey.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and assessor with 41 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and The Captain School of Orange Beach, Ala., and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.
