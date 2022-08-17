I am writing this week’s column from Orange Beach, Ala. (OBA). If you follow me on social media, you already know I have purchased the Captain School in OBA. Our school serves Mississippi, Alabama and north Florida. I will also be holding a few classes in Charlotte County. We teach OUPV Captains Classes, Upgrade to Master, Commercial Towing, First Aid/CPR and offer the Marine Radio Operators Permit Exam. Exciting times!

While traveling to OBA along the Forgotten Coast, I had several impromptu discussions with recreational boaters, fishing guides and even a retired Army Corps of Engineers employee. The discussions all inevitably migrated towards a subject that many don’t want to discuss: The demise of our estuaries and ecosystems.


Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and assessor with 41 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and The Captain School of Orange Beach, Ala., and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments