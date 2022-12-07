Many of the folks who transplant themselves from cities in the frozen north to subtropical suburban Florida are not prepared to deal with our local wildlife. We have snakes, bugs, frogs, bobcats, coyotes and all sorts of other creatures that insist on sharing our yards, and sometimes our homes.
This is truly part of Southwest Florida’s charm, but it can be hard for some of our newer arrivals to see it that way — especially when one of our most visible mammals announces its arrival by pushing over a trash can and scattering garbage halfway down the block.
Raccoons can be a big pile of trouble, but their bad rap is mostly our fault. They’re not at all picky about what they eat, so almost any food scraps you throw out are attractive to a hungry ‘coon. In natural surroundings, where there are no tempting trash cans to rummage through, raccoons eat a meat-based omnivorous diet. They’re often found near water, where they’ll wade belly-deep to collect crabs, crayfish, clams and insect larvae.
It was once believed that raccoons produce little saliva, since they’re often seen dunking their food in water. This is now known to be untrue, and wild raccoons rarely exhibit this behavior. However, they do sometimes wet their front paws to soften the skin and increase their tactile senses.
Actually, calling them paws isn’t fair. Raccoons are always reaching for things and examining them without looking at them. If you watch one feeding, it will often stare directly at you while it eats. You might think it’s not paying attention to what it’s doing, but raccoon paws are very sensitive and serve almost as a second pair of eyes. Because of the way they use them, it’s more accurate to call them hands. In fact, the word raccoon is an Anglicization of the Powhatan Indian word arathkone, meaning “he who scratches with his hands.”
The animals we tend to have the biggest problems with are the ones that are most able to easily adapt to living near us. Raccoons definitely fall into this category: They eat our scraps or food put out for other animals, they find refuge in our attic spaces or sheds, and they easily habituate to human activity.
In some older neighborhoods, generations of raccoons have grown up around people and become dependent. Their behavior is different from that of rural raccoons, and since young raccoons learn how to find food by following their mothers, a suburban ‘coon has difficulty adapting to a life in the woods.
For a raccoon well-versed in finding dinner in the wild, Florida offers a bounty. In addition to the seafood they love, ‘coons also eat snakes, lizards, frogs, bird eggs and nestlings, grasshoppers, earthworms, blackberries, beautyberries and acorns. They’ll also raid gardens and fields for many types of fruits and veggies, with watermelons, summer squashes and sweet citrus among their particular favorites. Keeping raccoons away from your growing produce is not easy. They’re smart, they don’t scare easily … and they have those clever hands.
In suburban areas, ‘coons apply those same advantages to a slightly different situation. Fortunately, our local waste management system is finally outsmarting them. The standardized green plastic bins we now use are designed to keep pests out, and they do a very good job of stumping the raccoons. Old-school metal cans were easy — they were top-heavy, and the lids popped right off. The new bins are much more stable and have a long hinged lid that is nearly impossible to pry up if you’re sitting on it.
Keeping them out of the trash makes them much better neighbors, but there are other ways raccoons can be troublesome. If you put out feeders for birds or squirrels, expect to be the target of a raccoon raid (they love corn and sunflowers).
And feeding cats or dogs outdoors is a great way to attract raccoons to your yard. When I was a kid, we had outdoor cats. It was a common sight to see a cat on one side of the dish and a ‘coon on the other, both happily crunching away. But raccoons are wild animals, and as such they almost always have diseases and parasites that can be transmitted to your pets (and possibly to you). Leptospirosis, listeria, tularemia, fleas, ticks and roundworms are all carried by raccoons.
A lot of people think of rabies when they think of raccoons. It’s a real possibility, but there is some bad information floating around out there. If you see a ‘coon in the daytime, that doesn’t mean it’s rabid. Raccoons are more active at dawn and dusk, but they can be alert and moving around literally any time of day or night, especially if they have babies to feed. And a raccoon that seems fearless or aggressive is also not likely to be rabid. That’s how a rabid dog acts.
According to the Human Society, a rabid raccoon can recognized by the following characteristics: A staggering gait; oblivion to noise or nearby movement; erratic wandering; a discharge from eyes or mouth; wet and matted hair on the face; a repeated high-pitched vocalization; and self-mutilation. If you see that, call animal control, but don’t panic. There’s been only one recorded human death from rabies transmitted by a raccoon. You’re far more likely to be killed by a mosquito bite.
Raccoons are wonderful and intriguing animals. Raccoons also have the potential to be troublemaking pests. Really, it’s up to you. Use ‘coon-proof trash bins. Don’t feed animals outdoors. Block off the area under your shed. If you follow just these few common-sense steps, you can enjoy watching raccoons when you see them instead of getting in another fight with Ma Nature.
