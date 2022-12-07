Three baby raccoons

The raccoons were calling Florida home long before we were, so maybe we ought to learn how to share it with them.

 Shutterstock photo

Many of the folks who transplant themselves from cities in the frozen north to subtropical suburban Florida are not prepared to deal with our local wildlife. We have snakes, bugs, frogs, bobcats, coyotes and all sorts of other creatures that insist on sharing our yards, and sometimes our homes.

This is truly part of Southwest Florida’s charm, but it can be hard for some of our newer arrivals to see it that way — especially when one of our most visible mammals announces its arrival by pushing over a trash can and scattering garbage halfway down the block.


Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk.

