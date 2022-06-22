Why do we use hollow-point bullets for self-defense? For the same reasons that police officers use them — they’re more effective against an attacker, and they’re safer for innocent bystanders. Get ready for a physics lesson.
In 1998, the New York Police Department did a study and found that 46 percent of “unintended targets” that were injured by police bullets were struck by bullets that passed through the individual the police were shooting at. They also found that 39 percent of police officers injured by “friendly fire” were hit by rounds that passed through the target individual.
That’s bad. At the time, NYPD officers were issued full metal jacket (FMJ) ammunition. This is the same type of ammo usually used by the military. But what the military wants in a bullet is not the same as what law enforcement wants, and the 1998 study brought that into the spotlight. It also cemented the use of hollow-point bullets.
A hollow-point bullet expands to almost twice its original diameter when it hits body tissues (which are mostly water). And they open up like flowers with razor blades for petals. It’s going to make a mess internally.
If I shoot you with a 9mm FMJ bullet, it will make a 9mm hole through you. That’s not great for your long-term health — but unless I hit your heart or spinal cord, it’s probably not going to stop your attack on me immediately. And that bullet will squirt right through you, so now someone standing behind you can also have a 9mm hole punched through them.
In military use, this might be acceptable, or even ideal. A soldier that has been injured but not killed is an expensive liability. He needs expensive medical treatment. He needs to be removed from the battlefield to a medical facility. That costs money and manpower. And if the bullet goes through him and hits one or two of his comrades, so much the better.
Because a hollow-point bullet expands, it will make a larger hole in you. But where a hollow-point really shines is energy transfer. And this is where the physics lesson comes into play.
The first law of thermodynamics tells us that energy cannot be neither created nor destroyed, only changed from one form to another or passed from one object to another. Water transfers energy further and faster than air. Most SCUBA divers have experienced this. Your ears still work underwater. If you’re underwater, you can hear boat engines, and they sound like they are right on top of you. You come to the surface and see that the boat is on the other side of the lake.
As I’ve already mentioned, you’re mostly water — about 60-ish percent in total. Our muscles are about 75 percent water, our blood is 80 percent water, our vital organs are all at or above the 80 percent mark.
So that bullet that I shoot at you is carrying energy. When that bullet enters your body and expands, it comes to a halt. This has two effects: First, the energy that was propelling the bullet is transferred to your body. Second, the guy standing behind you doesn’t get a hole punched through him.
The larger hole a hollow-point makes is still small. Energy transfer is what does the real damage. Because that energy is transferred faster and further in your watery body, the damage will radiate out from the wound channel caused by the bullet.
This is called hydrostatic shock, and it can shut down your nervous or cardiovascular system. I can miss your vital organs by inches and still turn them into mush. That stops the attack more quickly — exactly what a cop in a shootout needs, and exactly what you need in a self-defense situation.
The much lower risk of over-penetration is also important. Every bullet you fire has an attorney’s name on it, even in a self-defense situation. If your bullet over-penetrates your attacker and hits an innocent bystander, you will be charged with a crime. And if it’s in your home, that innocent bystander is likely to be one of your family members.
Some folks who don’t like guns have suggested that hollow-point bullets are too deadly and should be outlawed. The state of New Jersey agrees (you can read the law at https://bit.ly/3Qutg8Y, if you have the stomach for it).
But the use of hollow-points is as much for the safety of those you don’t want to shoot as it is for efficiently stopping the one who needs to be shot. FMJs are fine for the range, but if you carry a defense gun, it should be loaded with quality hollow-point ammo.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
