Recently I did a catering service in Boca Grande. I made a simple dish of Gulf pink shrimp with guava butter sauce. The sauce started out as a simple beurre blanc. To liven it up, I added some guava puree to the white reduction before I added the pieces of butter. I garnished it with pico de gallo made with fresh minced ginger to give the pico a little more zip.
I used locally caught shrimp and the freshest vegetables I could find (also as local as possible). Local and fresh is a simple secret of high-quality food that often gets overlooked — don’t make that mistake.
If you make the pico in advance, that allows time for the flavors and aromas to marry together and blend. I love the smell of lime zest and fresh ginger together. It reminds me of Latin or Thai food. It this case I kind of have a bit of both types of food — pico de gallo is a Latin dish, but the addition of fresh ginger throws a bit of Thai influence into it. If you don’t like ginger, just leave it out. The pico can stand on its own just fine.
The sauce is the hardest part of the dish because it’s temperature-sensitive and requires constant stirring. If it gets too hot, it will separate. If it gets too cold, it will become solid, and you’ll have guava-flavored butter that is broken (meaning the milk fat and water have separated).
After making the sauce, I find it helpful to pour it into an insulated thermal tumbler with a lid. That helps keep the sauce at the right temperature so it won’t break or become solid again.
Keep this in mind as you’re dishing it out: One of the big differences between just eating and fine dining is the effort that goes into presentation. It seems to come easily for me to be able to plate food in a visually stimulating way, but it did take me a little bit of learning to make great-looking plates. Most people don’t think about this at home, but remember that we eat with our eyes too.
When I think about plating a dish, symmetry is a prime consideration. For example, if I have three scallops to place on a round plate, I’ll put one at the 12 o’clock spot, the next at 4 o’clock, and the last at 7 o’clock. Then I’ll add garnish in the middle with the sauce or maybe some fresh micro-greens.
This dish was created as an appetizer, but it would work well as an entree too. The sauce and topping would go very well with a piece of fish, chicken breast or a pork chop. Even a piece of key lime pie might be enhanced by a bit of guava butter added to the plate. Let your taste buds roam where they want — there’s a whole world of flavor to explore.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
