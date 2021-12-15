Working at a tackle shop is a never-ending adventure. One of my favorite parts is interacting with people and teaching them about local fishing. Over the years, it’s become apparent that there are some things that mystify new people on a very regular basis, so I thought it might be helpful to take a look at a few of those common questions.
What is brackish water? Where is the dividing line between fresh and salt water?
Brackish water is simply a mixture of fresh and salt waters. For example, the Peace River is fresh water and the Gulf of Mexico is salt water. The area between — Charlotte Harbor — is brackish water. But finding an exact dividing line between fresh and salt water isn’t so easy. Legally, there’s no strict divider. From an angler’s perspective, I would say it’s somewhere around the water treatment plant in DeSoto County. If you fish upriver at all, you should buy both freshwater and saltwater licenses so you’re covered no matter what.
I own a house here. Why can’t I buy a Florida resident fishing license?
To be eligible for a resident fishing license, you have to have a resident driver’s license. Property ownership has nothing to do with it. If you want a resident license, move your residency to Florida. But frankly, if you can afford to own homes in two states, you can probably afford the nonresident license fees.
Why aren’t the beaches in Port Charlotte as pretty as the ones in Englewood?
First off, they’re not really beaches. If it weren’t for human intervention, there would be mangrove trees growing all around Charlotte Harbor. Even though there are bare sandy shorelines, they’re still rich with organic material because the Harbor is an estuary. That organic content is in the water, making it yellowish or even reddish, and in the sand, making it grayish. Out in the Gulf of Mexico, there’s a lot less organic material, so the sand tends to be whiter and the water clearer.
Why am I using shrimp for bait instead of putting them in cocktail sauce?
Because every saltwater predator eats them. In many places, small fish are the top baits. They certainly will catch fish here, especially in summer when whitebait are abundant. But shrimp are easy to acquire, easy to use and fish love them. And by the way, don’t put your bait shrimp in cocktail sauce. They don’t come from the same areas as food shrimp and aren’t handled the same way after capture. Eating bait shrimp — especially if you bought them frozen — can make you sick.
What’s wrong with pre-made leaders and ready rigs?
Usually, crimps. Most ready rigs are made with crimps instead of knots, because it’s much easier to teach Vietnamese children to how to use a crimper than how to tie a secure and professional knot. Also, in many cases pre-made versions use line that is heavier (and therefore more visible) than it needs to be. If you have no fishing knowledge and need a rig immediately, ready rigs are useful. But as you acquire more skills, you’ll generally be better off making your own leaders.
Why is it so expensive to hire a fishing guide?
A guided fishing trip is expensive for the same reason as a divorce: Because it’s worth it. You use someone else’s gear and boat while also getting a chance to learn about our local waters from a fresh perspective. If you think of it as an investment in your fishing education, it’s a bargain — you can learn more in a few hours than you would in a dozen weekends on your own.
I see fish jumping in the canals all the time, but I can never get them to bite. What’s the secret to catching them?
Hey, we were all there once. Those are mullet, and they’re basically vegetarians. They look like they’d be a lot of fun on hook and line, though. Some anglers chum them with oats or bits of stale bread and then bait hooks with doughballs, but if you really want to catch them, a castnet is far more efficient. On the flats, it’s a different story. Feeding mullet stir up all sorts of small creatures and are often accompanied by predators looking for an easy meal, so a cast into a mullet school may be rewarded with a redfish or snook.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
