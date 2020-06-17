It’s a basic fact of nature: It’s easy to tell lizards and snakes apart because lizards have legs. Haha, nope! The animal pictured above is very much a lizard, but it has no legs. Not even nubs. And it was not in a horrible accident — it was born legless, and so were all of its kin.
The eastern glass lizard is one of about 15 species of glass lizards found worldwide. With their glossy scales, they resemble skinks, but are actually related to alligator lizards. In addition to the glass lizards, there are hundreds of other lizard species with reduced or absent limbs. The question, then: What advantage does being legless have?
Plenty, actually, if you live in an area where there’s open sandy ground. Unlike most snakes, which typically crawl across the surface of the ground, legless lizards tend to be burrowers. A stiff, slick body allows them to “swim” through loose sand with ease. This allows them to take advantage of a particular type of habitat where legs only get in the way, so natural selection has pruned them away.
Of course, there are trade-offs. Their bodies have limited flexibility, which makes them great at pushing their way through sandy soil but not so good at reaching around to (just an example) bite me when I capture them. They also have a difficult time moving across hard surfaces like asphalt or concrete. When they try, they mostly just flail around.
When I was a kid, I thought glass lizards were snakes because I was always told they were. In fact, we called them glass snakes. But despite them being legless, there are many characteristics that point to glass lizards not being snakes.
The easiest to see is their eyelids. Snakes have unblinking eyes protected by clear scales. Anything that blink (or winks) at you isn’t a snake. Another fairly obvious trait is their tongue. Snakes flick their forked tongues about frequently, especially when they’re trying to figure out what sort of creature you are. A glass lizard’s tongue is thick and undivided, and rarely protrudes from its mouth unless it is actively swallowing prey.
Glass lizards grow to a much larger size than other native lizards in this area. Eastern glass lizards can reach about 3 feet in length, and they have close relatives that can grow to 5 feet long. Despite their relatively large size and snakelike appearance, they are completely harmless.
Even if you pick one up, its first defense is to drop its tail rather than bite (which is how they got their name — they break when you handle them roughly). This tail-dropping trait is one it shares with many other lizards, but not a single snake. If the glass lizard survives whatever has attacked it, the tail will regenerate over time. The new tail will be stubby, but it’s pretty impressive considering we can’t regrow any parts at all.
Glass lizards eat mostly insects and worms, but have been known to take small vertebrates if they can catch them. In turn, they are preyed upon by many types of birds (especially hawks and white ibis) and mammals. They are also commonly seen killed on roadways, since they can’t get out of the way on paved surfaces.
As and swimmers, most glass lizard species live in desert areas. We have them in Florida as a holdover from our ancient desert past (along with gopher tortoises, scrub jays and prickly pear cactus). They’re just one small part of what makes Florida’s fauna so amazing.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
