Southwest Florida anglers look forward to this time of year because the fishing perks up when our part-year fish show up in town for the summer. This happens just when many of our part-year human residents are departing for the summer. Funny how that works. So we’re now trading our winter guests from Ontario, Ohio and other places “up north” for Spanish mackerel, king mackerel, tarpon and sharks, most of which arrive from “down south.”
There are other changes afoot too. It won’t be long until afternoon showers become a near-daily occurrence. We look forward to finally getting the rain which we so desperately need, though no one really looks forward to ducking and dodging around the rain cells as we go about our fishing and boating.
But here’s a good weather change that we can all eagerly await: The wind will subside. How do we know this? Simple statistics. It blew so hard and so incessantly during most of March and early April that we are due to experience a lengthy stretch of calm winds and glassy seas to balance the weather books. (That’s definitely not wishful thinking.)
Do you look forward to controversy? Do you thrive on heated debate between opposing parties which are adamant in their widely differing opinions? If so, you’re probably in luck.
The FWC executive order which has kept snook and redfish seasons closed on much of Florida’s west coast since 2019 will expire on May 31. If no further action is taken by the FWC, redfish harvest will resume on June 1 and snook harvest will resume on Sept. 1 under the harvest regulations that were in place prior to the 2019 closure.
There are large, vocal groups which want to see the closures extended, and large, vocal groups which want to see the seasons open as scheduled. The discussion in the coming weeks will be interesting.
On a related note, FWC has also temporarily modified the bag limit on spotted trout in our area to include a maximum vessel limit of six fish, but this boat limit is also slated to go away on June 1. It appears unlikely that this part of the regulations will generate much controversy.
Speaking of controversy, the Gulf Council will probably be taking action on several issues this year, and none of the pending actions will be likely to please many offshore anglers.
First up will be red grouper. During 2021 the harvest of red grouper was closed for the year on Sept. 15, but subsequent harvest estimates indicate that the recreational fishery managed to take more than 50 percent too much poundage before the season was closed.
The result is that approximately half a million pounds of quota will be subtracted from the allowable harvest this year, almost guaranteeing that the fishery will be closed early again this year (maybe way early). Stay tuned for updates from the Gulf Council.
But that’s not the end of the Gulf Council’s pending actions. Recent studies have classified gag grouper and greater amberjack as both “overfished” and “undergoing overfishing.” Overfished means there aren’t enough of them; undergoing overfishing means too many are being harvested.
When both these conditions exist for a managed species, the Gulf Council is required to take swift action to reduce the harvest. As a result, significant changes in fishing regulations are expected for these popular species.
The needed harvest reductions will be accomplished by some combination of adjustments to size limits, bag limits and closed seasons. But it takes time to figure out the best strategy, and to then implement the needed regulatory changes. Look for new rules to be in place as early as Jan. 1.
And if that’s not enough, as a result of the FWC’s recent limited opening of the Goliath grouper fishery in Florida waters, the Gulf Council has directed its staff to examine the harvest restrictions on Goliath grouper in federal waters. This is a highly controversial topic that is certain to generate lively conversation among recreational anglers, divers, charter boat operators and others.
Never a dull moment in the fishing world!
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
