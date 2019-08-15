There is nothing more fun than getting those violent strikes that almost rip the rod out of your end. Getting into a bunch of aggressive bass is some of the most fun fishing you will ever do. But knowing how to fish for reaction bites can be a tricky, and looking for the right spot to fish for those types of bites is even a bit daunting.
My favorite place to fish for a reaction bite is submerged cover. If you can find it, and understand what works in these types of areas, you can being multiple quality bass to the boat in a very short amount of time. One of the keys to fishing this type of area is knowing how much water you have over the top of the vegetation, and how far the vegetation extends up off the bottom. It’s important because you’ll select your bait based on the levels you’re dealing with.
I like to get out on the edge of the vegetation and throw back over the top of it. I start with a swimbait or frog. If these two baits don’t draw a surface bite from near the surface, I try to work my way down the water column until I find a bait I can’t use.
My second lure will be something like a floating Rat-L-Trap, vibe jig, swim jig or spinnerbait. All of those baits will run at different depths based on how fast you turn the reel. Outside of the ‘Trap, they all fish virtually weedless, so they are ideal baits to draw a reaction bite from as they tick across the top of the grass.
If you want to go deeper, the Texas- or Carolina-rigged worm is a better bet. These can be bumped through thicker cover. If you feel like you have moved out of the vegetation and into a hole, you can pause the bait in that spot and let it sit to see if it draws any attention. But when you fish slow along the bottom like that, you’re not really drawing that reaction bite. You’re basically parking it in front of them to get them to eat it.
One of the great myths is that most anglers think that reaction bites only happen early in the day. That is definitely not true. If you’re really looking for a reaction bite and are willing to put in some time and cover some water, you can find those bass during any part of the day. I have caught some of the biggest bass in the last two years strictly fishing for that reaction bite.
As the sun gets a little higher, I look for thicker surface cover. Whether its lily pads, hydrilla or pepper grass, I won’t hesitate to throw surface baits in those areas. The ‘Trap, swim jig, spinnerbait and vibe jig will not work in these areas. They get too hung up in the weeds. Instead, I stick strictly to the surface baits. The frog and the swimbait become my best friends.
The trick is to make very long casts and bring the bait back over any small openings you may see. Bass have a hard time finding a lure sitting on top of the vegetation. But if you can drag that bait through an open spot, that’s an opportunity to get a reaction bite. It may be out of anger and wanting to kill something invading their area, or they will simply be feeding. Either one will definitely put a bend in your rod.
So if you are looking for a really exciting way to catch bass, seek out some vegetation in your favorite lake. It doesn’t hurt to make a pass through an area like that to see what you are fishing over the top of if you are looking for submerged vegetation. You can always look along shoreline edges for the vegetation that is thick on the surface as well. Either way, if you probe those areas, I would be willing to bet that you will raise a few bass.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
