Well, here’s my update on the ammo shortage. Some calibers are becoming easier to find and cheaper, especially 9mm, 5.56mm and .223. These three are down below a buck per round, which is a good thing. Other calibers that are coming around are .38 Special and .357 Magnum.
However, .380 ACP is still impossible to find. Old-school .30-.30 Winchester is also hard to find, and still ungodly expensive at almost $4 per round. Yes, that’s $80 a box. Other rifle calibers — 6.5 Creedmore, .243 and even .30-06 — are still hard to get your hands on.
Shotgun ammo is the strange one. I can get 20 and 12 gauge, but forget about anything else. 16 and 28 gauge are hard to find, and .410 shells are like unicorn teeth. They don’t exist. Trap, skeet and sporting clay shooters are glad to see that #7.5 and #8 shot are easy to find, but buckshot takes a little searching.
The situation with actual firearms is very similar. It seems that manufacturers are concentrating on popular models. I can get you any model of Smith & Wesson Shield, but I can’t get a Smith & Wesson revolver to save my life. I can get you any Sig Sauer P-365, but forget about any other model. Springfield is concentrating on the Hellcat. Ruger is focusing on the Max-9.
Shotguns are even stranger. Good luck finding a Mossberg, Remington, Winchester or any other major name-brand shotgun. But I can get you just about any sub-$500 Turkish-made shotgun almost quickly and easily — which I find odd because the entire country of Turkey was shut down for the month of May for COVID.
Ruger is running behind, and I can understand why. They have sent a lot of their workforce to help bring in Marlin, which is also why it’s impossible to find any Marlins on the market. Hopefully both should be operating at full speed by the end of the year.
I’m personally glad to see ammo prices starting to come down. It’s difficult to tell someone who wants to take a marksmanship class at $100 per hour to bring 200 rounds of ammo with them when it costs more than $1 a round.
But we still need .380 ACP ammo to catch up. Our distributors ask every day if we would like this or that model .380, and I have to tell them no. Not until they have some ammo to go with them. It’s very hard to sell cars with no gas and equally hard to sell guns with no ammo.
As I’ve said before, this will pass. Until the next time gun control is mentioned, or the Second Amendment is threatened, or there’s another shortage of toilet paper. America today is officially a panic society.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
