The dog days of summer are upon us, and the autumn season is not too far away. The beginning of September starts the fall pattern that will change where we find bass, or at least congregations of bass. For me, it’s a time to move away from shore and start to look for bass in deeper waters.
If you’re thinking the bass have been offshore this year even through summer, you would be right in that assessment. I have been catching quality bass most of the summer by fishing in deeper waters.
As a matter of fact, I cannot remember a year I have spent more time offshore than I have banging shorelines or flipping vegetation. For some reason, I have simply found more bass offshore this year than I have in others.
There is one thing that is a constant in bass movement, though. The fall weather pattern will get those bass moving to offshore locations. That’s where they’ll spend the winter months, feeding on schools of bait.
It’s a behavior pattern they have followed forever. Being able to locate these spots where bass could hang out in is key when it comes to fall fishing, especially early in the season. As we head into winter, getting bass to bite is tough — but we’ll save that talk for another day.
When I say bass move to deeper water, keep in mind that on most Florida lakes, deeper water is not always relevant. Where most lakes have three feet of water around the edges, you may find a spot that has five feet, which on that lake would be considered deeper water. Small changes in the depth are not to be overlooked.
I was recently out fishing on the Harris chain of lakes. I found a grass line that was in water up to seven feet deep. You don’t always have to scour the middle of a lake to find deeper water — just be alert to depth changes when you are idling or trolling down the edge of any vegetation.
I like to run off to the middle of the lake and try finding spots no one else has fished. No one takes the time to look at these places or spend any time on them to learn how to fish them.
You should at least fish the obvious ones. Some of the best spots to try are those fish attractant buoys that you drive by but never stop to look at. I cannot tell you how many times I have pulled up on one of those spots and caught bass. On a trip just a week or two ago, I managed to haul in a bass over five pounds by making a couple of casts around one of those buoys. I made another cast and got a bite, but shook that one off because I was practicing for an upcoming tournament.
But the fish were there, and I bet no one has taken the time to actually go out there and fish them except me — and I do stop at those regularly. Now, I’m not going to tell you that every one of those hold bass, because they don’t. But I would wager that I have caught bass on the majority of those markers I’ve tried over the past three years.
I bring this up because buoys are classic spots for fall fishing. Most of those attractors are set in deeper water, but not too far from the actual shoreline. This allows bass move just a short distance offshore and feed.
Not only do these places have “stuff” at the bottom of the lake for bass hide to in, but it also offers a place for bait to school offshore and hide as well. And I bring this up because if there is one thing to believe in when it comes to fishing, it’s that bass follow the food supply. If the bait is offshore, the bass will be offshore too.
I’ve spent the last couple weekends getting ready for a tournament in mid-September. I believe in this event the bite will come from all offshore locations, with the outside exception of some thicker cover in moderate depth ranges also producing. But for the most part, I will be offshore covering deeper vegetation.
Finding the offshore vegetation is step one. Then you have to know how to fish it, and it’s a little different than casting at a bank. You can still throw a Texas-rigged plastic bait, that works well. I really like the Ace line from Gambler, which are senko-style baits. I also like throwing a dropshot in this situation as well.
If I have enough water that I can get a Rat-L-Trap over the top of the vegetation or throw a vibrating jig, I’ll use those as well. Another bait that works well is a swim jig with a craw as a trailer, like the Gambler Flappin’ Daddy. It’s a nice sleek bait that doesn’t get hung up in the vegetation often but gives that swim jig a bigger profile in the water.
The darker colors seem to work best for me. I’ve always had real good luck with black and blues in this situation. Most of the bigger lakes I fish have clean water but it has a tendency to be a little tannic. Depending on your water clarity, you might want to experiment with other colors.
It may be a little early to start hunting those offshore spots, but rest assured the time is coming very soon. Once it does, you can have a really good day on the water if you locate bass in those deeper locations. It’s also a great time of year for big fish, so you might even get yourself a new personal best.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.