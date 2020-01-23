I am not a professional prognosticator, and I can’t read your palm. But I do believe I have a pretty good sense of which way the wind blows. Therefore, here are some bold predictions for things we’ll see in 2020.
Spring Snook Season
Snook have been closed to harvest in most coastal waters of Southwest Florida since May 2018. The closure was instituted by an FWC executive order which is set to expire on May 31. Snook season is always closed during the summer, so as it stands right now, the next time most area waters will be open to the harvest of snook is set for Sept. 1.
But the FWC has asked for the inclusion of an agenda item for their Feb. 19-20 meeting, which allows for a discussion on the possibility of opening snook season prior to Sept. 1. There’s no way the FWC will allow snook harvest during the summer spawning season, but they might vote to open all or part of the historical spring March/April season.
My bold prediction: The FWC will take a compromise position between vocal factions which are arguing for or against opening the season by voting to allow a one-month opening during April of 2020. Mark your calendars.
Lane Snapper
It’s still burning fresh in the minds of local Gulf anglers: The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council unexpectedly closed the lane snapper fishery with very short notice (two days in advance!) for the last two weeks of 2019.
The closure was put in place because the Gulf Council estimated that the 2019 Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for lane snapper was reached. The harvest of lane snapper was allowed to resume Jan. 1, when a new fishing year began and catches started counting towards a new TAC.
But that’s not the end of the story. The final tally of 2019 landings, including both the commercial and the recreational fisheries, will not be known for several months. That final tally could indicate that the 2019 lane snapper TAC was substantially exceeded before the season closed.
If that is the case (and there is record of such cases in federal fisheries management), then the overage from 2019 will be subtracted from the 2020 TAC. That could easily result in a closure earlier in the year than happened in 2019. Not good.
Here’s my bold prediction: It will indeed be determined that the lane snapper fishery in 2020 will be fished under a reduced TAC. To rein in the fishery, the Gulf Council will start the process of reducing harvest through a lowered commercial quota and some combination of reduced bag limits or increased size limits for the recreational fishery.
However, the council rulemaking process moves so incredibly slowly that the new harvest restrictions won’t be instituted in time to save the 2020 season. The lane snapper fishery will be closed by Thanksgiving when the reduced 2020 TAC is reached. Mark your calendars.
Hurricane Season
There are lots of pre-season hurricane forecasts, and some of them receive heavy publicity. Here are my bold predictions: First, as June 1 approaches, we’ll see more and more “hurricane experts” being interviewed about their forecasts for the coming tropical season. Some of them will give forecasts that prove to be relatively accurate, while others will issue prognostications that are way off target. The ones that are not accurate will scramble mid-season to “adjust” their forecasts.
The ones that issue forecasts that end up being accurate will be praised for their foresight and intelligence, in spite of the fact that decades of records indicate that predicting hurricane season activity months in advance is just about as accurate when done by throwing darts at a dartboard as by any other method known to man.
Since almost anybody can be a hurricane authority, I will step forward right now with my own forecast for hurricane season 2020: No named storm will make landfall anywhere in the U.S. this year. I know, I know, this prediction is statistically unlikely to prove out — but hey, it’s my forecast, so I’m picking the one I want most.
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.