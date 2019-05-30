I know this is supposed to be a cooking column, but I have other things to talk about this week. So you don’t starve, I’ve included a recipe I recently discovered that my wife had written down.
Recently I lost my hero. Lauren Knowles was the strongest person I have ever known. In 2014, we were told that she had stage 3 HER2-positive breast cancer. I didn’t know what to do or say, I just hugged her and asked her to be strong. She definitely did that. I watched her bravery and was amazed at how she kept her positive attitude and was always looking for a smile.
She also didn’t want to hear all the details about what she would have to face during her treatment. She told her doctors to just tell me what they needed to do, and I would tell her afterwards in my own words, trying not to upset her any more than she already was.
For five years she stayed strong, smiled and laughed — and cried sometimes too. She always reminded me not to let her see me cry. I did the best I could, but I wasn’t always able.
Lauren’s cancer spread to her brain and she ended up having to endure three craniotomies. But she kept smiling and tried to make everyone around her smile too. I never met anyone who didn’t like her. She warmed everyone’s heart with her big brown eyes and that smile.
The first time I ever saw her smile, I thought to myself, “This is a special lady.” I wanted to be her friend and I was glad she wanted to be my friend too. After about a week of casual conversations with her, I knew I was going to fall in love with the perfect person for me and I hoped she felt the same about me. Turned out she did.
Her strength helped everyone around her, and she even volunteered at a gift shop while going through chemotherapy. Through it all, she kept smiling and trying to make people laugh.
She also volunteered at a humane society thrift store and the Port Charlotte Cultural Center. She was so strong. I will always remember her strength, and I’ll remind myself of her courage when faced with difficulty.
I love you, Lauren, and I miss you so bad. But I know you aren’t suffering anymore, and I will always keep your spirit alive because I won’t ever stop talking about how strong you were and how you always were looking for a way to make people smile. Even though you are gone, you will always be my hero.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
Lemon Garlic Broiled Shrimp
2 lb medium shrimp
1-1/2 tbsp butter
2 cloves garlic, halved
3 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1/2 tsp salt
3 drops hot pepper sauce
Coarsely ground pepper to taste
3 tbsp fresh chopped parsley
Peel and devein shrimp. Arrange shrimp in a single layer in a 10x15 baking pan. Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Add garlic and saute for several minutes. Remove and discard garlic. Add lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, salt, hot sauce and black pepper; mix well. Preheat broiler. Pour sauce over shrimp in pan. Broil 4 inches from heat source for 8 to 10 minutes, basting once. Sprinkle with parsley. Serves 6.
— Recipe from Kimball House, Decatur, Ga.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.