Capt. Josh:
On page 5 of the June 3 WaterLine, there’s a picture of Anne with her fourth permit on a fly. It looks like she’s on a flat. I thought permit were mostly caught over flats or off the beaches. Are permit on flats in the area? If so, where are good places we could get to on a pontoon boat and maybe even wade?
— Bob Kennedy
Bob:
Yes, there are permit on the flats of Charlotte Harbor. But are they abundant enough to target? Doubtful. Despite Anne’s success, catching a permit on any local flat is a rare event for everybody else. Small permit sometimes school with pompano, so any known pompano spots might hold permit too. Such locations include the edge of the bar north and south of Burnt Store Marina, the Cape Haze bar, and the flat just south of Bull Key. But if I really wanted a permit, I’d fish a crab at the Power Pole reef in April.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine publisher
Capt. Josh:
Did I read correctly that reclaimed water is used on lawns and golf courses and that this water contains high levels of nitrogen? We are cautious in using nitrogen fertilizer, but watering the grass with it? Please tell me I read this wrong.
— Jan Moynihan
Jan:
No, your understanding is correct. Nitrogen is not a problem. Excess nitrogen that runs off into our waterways is a problem. Judicious use of nitrogen-rich reclaimed water can actually be a very good thing for two reasons: First, it negates the need for use of synthetic fertilizers, which are prone to runoff problems. And second, nitrogen that gets taken up by grass doesn’t end up in the water. If reclaimed water is overused and ends up running off, that’s not good. But done correctly, this is actually a smart way to get nitrogen to plants that need it without overdoing it and ending up with a lot of waste nitrogen in our waterways.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine publisher
Capt. Josh:
Is it legal to use a small trout as bait to fish for snook? I am asking because of the column by Robert Lugiewicz in the June 3 WaterLine.
— Nelson Edwards
Nelson:
No, it’s definitely not. Here’s the paragraph in question from Robert’s column: “If you don’t mind catching fewer fish, bump up the size of your baits. Big trout will happily go after larger prey. A ladyfish, mullet or even another trout in the 8- to 10-inch range really hits the spot for some of these bigger fish. Soft plastics that imitate these larger baitfish are too big for the little trout that are often so abundant, so you won’t get as many hits — but the ones you do get are going to be from bigger fish.” In context, he meant using lures that mimic larger baitfish, not using the actual baitfish themselves. That should have been made clearer. Let’s call it bad editing on my part. Now, for additional clarity on this issue: You can use any legally harvested fish for bait, except that you cannot use any reef fish (grouper, snapper, etc.) as bait in federal waters. Any fish used as bait counts against your bag limit. If it’s got a size limit, it has to be used in whole condition. If it’s not legal to put in the cooler, it’s not legal to use as bait.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine publisher
Ms. Staugler:
Just read your column in WaterLine “Welcome to the nursery.” I found it to be interesting and informative. I moved here from Pennsylvania and have become fascinated with all the idiosyncrasies of Charlotte Harbor. Thank you for your contributions. It is very much appreciated.
— Mark Williams, Water Quality Association Master Water Specialist
Mark:
Isn’t she great? It’s a real shame that she’s leaving her post as Charlotte County’s Sea Grant agent to take a position as a harmful algal bloom liaison. I hope our next Sea Grant agent is half as good, because that would be pretty darn good.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine publisher
