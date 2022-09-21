When I was a kid and had way too much free time, I spent many hours in the woods around my grandparents’ DeSoto County cattle ranch. Part of the ranch is open pasture (what they call “improved range land”), but the property also includes many acres of oak and palmetto scrub, a large cypress dome, a boggy creek bottom and a 6-acre pond.

With these many types of habitat available, naturally we had an abundance of animal life comprising many species. Among my favorites were the snakes. I caught and studied hundreds of them: Majestic and fearless indigos, speedy (and nippy) black racers, brilliant scarlet kingsnakes, friendly corn snakes, and yellow rat snakes that would try to squeeze my hand to death.


Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@ WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.

