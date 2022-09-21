When I was a kid and had way too much free time, I spent many hours in the woods around my grandparents’ DeSoto County cattle ranch. Part of the ranch is open pasture (what they call “improved range land”), but the property also includes many acres of oak and palmetto scrub, a large cypress dome, a boggy creek bottom and a 6-acre pond.
With these many types of habitat available, naturally we had an abundance of animal life comprising many species. Among my favorites were the snakes. I caught and studied hundreds of them: Majestic and fearless indigos, speedy (and nippy) black racers, brilliant scarlet kingsnakes, friendly corn snakes, and yellow rat snakes that would try to squeeze my hand to death.
Because there were so many wet areas, I also caught a lot of water snakes. Most of them were banded water snakes, although there were some green and brown water snakes plus a handful of rare Florida swamp snakes and one very memeorable eastern mud snake. That animal was really cool because it hid its head in its own coiled body and tried to poke me with its sharp tail tip — how bizarre.
I had friends who also spent time in the woods, and one day after school I was fishing in the creek with one of them (I think it was Lester Miller, but don’t hold me to that). We were sweeping a long-handled dip net though some pondweeds to catch minnows for bait and accidentally startled a pretty big banded water snake. I promptly lost interest in the minnows and went after the snake, which had dived under some leaves. I grabbed it, then turned around and held it up for Lester to admire.
But he wasn’t there. He was running away across the pasture at top speed. He must have gotten 100 yards before he slowed down and looked around, and he didn’t actually stop until he got to a fence. I think about then he started to get concerned about me, because I could hear him hollering back down toward the creek, asking me if I was OK and if the “cottonmouth” had bit me.
So of course I come out from behind the trees still holding the snake, which has been very calm since I picked it up. Even from a distance, he can see that I’m still in possession of the “cottonmouth,” and he starts screaming at me to keep it away from him. Then he hops the fence and takes off running again, eventually disappearing from view.
I went back down to the creek, let the snake go, gathered up our gear and walked home. I got there just in time to see Lester’s mom’s car pull out of the driveway. It was weeks before he would speak to me again.
I’ve found Lester’s assumption that any snake near the water must be a cottonmouth to be very common. Even today, someone will occasionally tell me about the huge cottonmouth they saw (or killed) down by their fishin’ hole. I always ask for pictures, and so far, I’ve only seen a couple that were actually cottonmouths. The overwhelming majority are banded, brown or green water snakes.
Now I know some of you are just shaking your heads, because you know for an absolute fact that your canal or pond is just loaded with cottonmouths (also called water moccasins, depending where you grew up).
So take a long, hard look at these two photos. The animal I’m holding is a harmless brown water snake. You can see the fairly thick body and triangular head — two hallmarks of a cottonmouth. But look at the other snake. Its head is more club-shaped and the snout comes to a point. The dark band from the snout to the back of the head through the eye (the “Zorro mask”) is the giveaway that this one’s actually a cottonmouth.
This stuff is easy to point out now, when we have two animals to compare and no one’s having an adrenaline rush. If you expect to be able to identify them in the field with absolute certainty — and I’ll tell you right now that when it comes to snakes, I always want to be absolutely certain — you’re going to need to do some studying. I strongly recommend the Florida Museum of Natural History’s website at https://bit.ly/3DnuXZr. The photos are very good and quite clear.
What should you do when confronted with a cottonmouth? Nothing. Old wives’ tales aside, cottonmouths don’t chase people. They aren’t aggressive. You’re a hundred times bigger than they are. You are terrifying to them. Let them alone and they’ll always return the favor. As with other venomous snakes, the best way to get bitten is to try killing it, forcing it to defend itself.
Here’s something else you’re not going to believe: I’ve spent 42 years in the Florida outdoors and have seen only a handful of live cottonmouths in the wild. I’ve had hundreds of them pointed out to me — but almost every time, the snake has turned out to be a nonvenomous water snake. Yes, there are cottonmouths out there, but in my experience they’re a whole lot rarer than most people seem to think.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
