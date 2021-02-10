Valentine’s Day is coming up Sunday, and the last thing your sweetie wants is a big box of chocolates (make you fat and rot your teeth), a dozen roses (just be dead in three days), another teddy bear (already four gathering dust on the shelf), or a dinner out (high sodium and too crowded anyway).
No, what they really want is to go on an outdoor adventure with their hunny bunny — and I’ll assume that’s you.
What type of outdoor adventure? Well, you know your Valentine a lot better than I do. The trick is to use that knowledge and make it an adventure they’ll like, not necessarily the one that you would like. This is a day for putting your partner’s wants and needs first. That’s what love is, right?
Of course, there’s always fishing. It might be a nice bonding experience to go to the Placida pier and lose 50 shrimp together (those sheepshead are amazing bait thieves). Or you could take the long walk (hand in hand, of course) all the way to Stump Pass and see if any of the pompano are around.
If squirming, slimy fish aren’t your little chickadee’s cup of tea, how about a romantic drift down the Peace River? Canoe Outpost in Arcadia would be happy to rent you a paddle-craft built for two. As a bonus, the river is low enough now for a bit of fossil hunting. Nothing says “I love you” like a 3-inch tooth from an extinct mako shark.
Or, perhaps a hike through one of the area’s many parks, preserves or wildlife management areas might be the ticket. The weather is pretty comfortable most days, with humidity well in the tolerable range, and mosquitoes are at the low point of their population right now. Perhaps you could even collect a bouquet of wildflowers together.
Any of these things would be infinitely better than the completely impersonal manufactured garbage that passes for V-Day gifts now. But whatever you do, don’t forget the card. For some reason, that actually does matter.
“Staff is recommending that our Executive Director rescind the catch-and-release EO and resume FWC regulations for harvest of these species.”
That sentence is going to make a lot of Southwest Florida anglers very happy. It’s also going to be upsetting to some.
As all of you hopefully know, redfish, trout and snook are currently closed to harvest due to a series of major fish kills during the 2017-2019 red tide outbreak. That bloom was widespread and seemed like it was never going to go away, and it killed huge numbers of fish from the middle of the Harbor out to the nearshore Gulf.
But in just a couple years, our inshore gamefish have made a remarkable bounceback. Very few fishermen would say the recovery has been complete, but it’s certainly been better than most expected to see.
Thus, the introductory sentence, taken from a memo that will be read at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s upcoming meeting on Feb. 26-27. This particular item is scheduled for day two. If the commissioners agree, then it’s possible we could see seasons reopening sooner than expected. The executive order will expire June 1, but the FWC can rescind it at any time.
Fish closures aren’t the only issue the commission will be looking at. There’s a full slate, including a final rule relating to possession and commercial sale of certain reptiles (mostly large lizards and pythons); proposed rule changes for the ‘21-’22 hunting season; clarified standards regarding boating restricted areas; and discussion of the Western Dry Rocks closure (maybe you don’t care, but there are folks in the Keys who are highly upset).
To see the full agenda, go to http://bit.ly/3aKCuBr. Remember that like all FWC meetings, there will be public input, but it will be virtual in these Covid times.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
