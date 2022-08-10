August is National Catfish Month, so let’s take a moment to appreciate those bewhiskered slimeballs. Some of you are nodding in agreement, and many more are wondering what possible positive things we could say about a catfish. Well, I’ve got a couple.
First of all, there are a lot of other catfish besides the hardheads Florida saltwater anglers love to hate. The order Siluriformes (aka, the catfishes) contains more than 3,000 species. That’s a lot of catfish diversity. In fact, according to the Tree of Life Web Project, one in 10 fish species, and one in 20 vertebrate species, is a catfish.
The diversity of catfishes is astonishing. Many species of tiny parasitic catfish are found in Central and South American rivers, where they suck blood from the gills of larger fish. Most of these are less than an inch long at adulthood.
On the other end of the spectrum, the European wels catfish has been documented at 9 feet and 400 pounds, and old records claim 16 feet and nearly 1,000 pounds. There are also claims that the wels is a man-eater, with bodies supposedly found in their stomachs. Possible? Sure, why not?
The Mekong River giant catfish also reaches massive proportions. The Guinness Book of World Records reports that in 2005, one was caught in Thailand that measured 8 feet, 10 inches, and weighed 646 pounds. This species is unusual in that it starts out as predator, then loses its teeth and switches to a vegetarian diet as an adult.
Locally, we have a number of native and non-native species. Only two — hardheads and gafftopsails — live in salt water. The rest are freshwater species. Natives include the channel catfish, white catfish, both brown and yellow bullheads, and the tiny tadpole madtom.
Introduced species include flathead and blue cats, both brought here from farther north by anglers who wanted to catch their familiar species in our waters. Walking catfish, at least three species of armored suckermouth catfish, and a small armored species known as the brown hoplo are the descendants of released aquarium fish.
Most catfish are opportunistic predator-scavengers, although many are specialized feeders. The aforementioned suckermouth catfish are popular in aquariums as algae eaters, and they do a fair job of that (although they do not eat the feces of other fish, as aquarium shop staff have sometimes claimed).
However, depending on the exact species, they can grow up to almost four feet long — a bit large for most home aquaria, thus the propensity of their owners to release them.
Catfish are also important prey species for other predators. Larger fish frequently eat them. In our waters, juvenile hardheads and sailcats are forage for cobia and tarpon, both of which seem to seek them out. Great blue herons are also fond of catfish, and have learned to hunt the exotic walking catfish (and, to a lesser extent, suckermouths).
Of course, we eat them too. Catfish are popular food for people around the world. If you eat fish, you have probably had catfish even if you didn’t know it. Basa and swai, large Asian catfish species that are very popular in aquaculture, are often used as a cheap substitute for grouper or cod in sandwiches or fish and chips. Ethical restaurants put the right name on the menu. Not every restaurant is ethical.
Since so many things want to eat them, catfish have developed defense mechanisms. Most species have rigid spines in the dorsal and pectoral fins, which are erected and locked into place. This makes them hard to swallow.
The spines are usually quite sharp and make effective stabbing weapons as the fish wriggles. Further (as many a surprised newbie local pier angler can attest), many species have venom glands associated with the fin spines.
Brown water snakes, a large harmless species that often is mistaken for the venomous cottonmouth, frequently target bullhead catfish. The bullheads do not appreciate this, and utilize the standard catfish defense. The snakes choose to ignore it and swallow them anyway, which sometimes results in multiple fin spines protruding from the stomach of the snake, right thru its side. Oddly, this does not seem to pose a problem.
One reason many anglers despise catfish is their slimy skins. However, that slime is there for a reason. Catfish often live on or near the bottom in stagnant, muddy waters — areas where you’ll also find lots of bacteria and parasitic nasties.
The slime offers excellent protection, preventing these pathogenic organisms from gaining a foothold on the fish. As a result, catfishes in general are quite hardy, able to remain healthy in places that would prove fatal to other fish.
Their adaptability and durability have served catfishes well. The family has been around for some 145 million years and is going strong. That’s worthy of a little appreciation, don’t you think?
