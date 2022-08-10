Giant catfish

AP file photo

The record Mekong giant catfish (Pangasianodon gigas), also called pla buk in Thailand, weighed 646 pounds.

 AP file photo

August is National Catfish Month, so let’s take a moment to appreciate those bewhiskered slimeballs. Some of you are nodding in agreement, and many more are wondering what possible positive things we could say about a catfish. Well, I’ve got a couple.

First of all, there are a lot of other catfish besides the hardheads Florida saltwater anglers love to hate. The order Siluriformes (aka, the catfishes) contains more than 3,000 species. That’s a lot of catfish diversity. In fact, according to the Tree of Life Web Project, one in 10 fish species, and one in 20 vertebrate species, is a catfish.


Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.

