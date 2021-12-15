We had 11 eager birders on Venice Area Birding Association’s yearly trip to J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on the island of Sanibel. Don checks out tides months ahead of time to make certain we will arrive at low tide, when the birds feed on the flats. We had a long list of target birds and were hoping to see all of them.
The day started out overcast with a few sprinkles, but for some reason, I knew it was going to be a nice day for us. We arrived at our destination and, sure enough, the weather was clearing up. After an important rest stop, we were all out of the car with binocs and scope at the first lake area.
I spotted a beautiful bird doing a strange dance on the flats. This was one of our target birds, the yellow-crowned night heron. Its head feathers shone golden in the morning sun. This bird is much more secretive than the related black-crowned night heron, so I was quite surprised to see it out in the open doing some kind of dance routine. It was probably rustling up some crabs (they are its primary food source), but I can’t rule out an audition for “Dancing with the Stars.”
Along with the heron were waders of several species: Sanderlings, dunlins, white ibises, great egrets and little blue herons all feeding in the muck.. A small flock of white pelicans were feeding out in the open water. Several pied-billed grebes were skimming across the water and then disappearing as they dived for their breakfast. An anhinga was drying its wings in the distant trees. On the far shore, a pair of mottled ducks were dipping and diving along with a group of blue-winged teal.
Something frightened the small shorebirds and they all took off. After swirling around in a great circle, the dunlins returned to the exact spot that they left. They are grey on top and white on the bottom in their winter plumage. Their head-bobbing eating habits have been likened to a sewing machine. They are also known for their lovely aeronautics.
We stopped at the other large open lake areas and we were lucky to see several reddish egrets (a threatened species). There were also some double crested cormorants, snowy egrets and a lone laughing gull. A large flock of white pelicans was much closer to the shore at this site and much easier to see.
Walking across the road, everyone was thrilled to see a number of roseate spoonbills feeding along the mangroves. Several spoonbills took off and did a nice fly over directly above us. The ohhs and ahhs of appreciation were heard from our small group. They definitely are gorgeous birds and gather a lot of attention when they appear.
More reddish egrets were feeding on the flats along with other species of herons. Deb also spotted black-bellied plovers a distance away. One always needs a high-powered birding scope at Ding Darling, as in some areas we’re watching birds that are a quarter-mile or more from us.
We stopped at the boardwalk, but the most exciting thing we spotted here was mangrove tree crabs climbing the trees. Aren’t they lucky that they can climb trees to escape from their predators? There are many different species of crabs that utilize this type of habitat. The common species we see in Florida are olive to brown, although when you first see them on a tree they appear to be black.
At one of the stops along the way, a guide told us to look for the eagle’s nest. You definitely needed a scope or a high-magnification camera lens to see them. I got my scope on the nest and could discern two mature eagles standing on the edge. We later sighted them in flight.
Along the way we added ruddy turnstones and Brenda spotted a blue-gray gnat catcher. We also heard a house wren deep in the bushes but never did see it. Deb saw two kingfishers on a flyover, and that was our last sighting at Ding. It was time to have lunch and off we went to the Island Cow for a lovely meal and lots of great conversation.
If you are interested in joining us for a future birding trip, email me for a list. There’s no cost at all, and we are happy to have folks of any experience level come along. Newbies are always welcome because we love share our bird knowledge with anyone who will listen, so I look forward to hearing from you.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
