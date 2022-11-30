Smiling dolphin

A bottlenose dolphin begging for food from a passing boat. This sight is unfortunately common on our local waters.

 Shutterstock photo

Bottlenose dolphins are the much-loved clowns of the sea. Their high-energy cavorting evidences a love of life that is unmatched in the animal kingdom. We enjoy watching them frolic so much that they’ve become the stars of many live-animal shows, held captive for our amusement and coerced into performing behaviors both natural and learned in exchange for a steady supply of bite-size fish.

Here in Southwest Florida, dolphins are also the object of quite a bit of anger and frustration for fishermen. Dolphins often put the kibosh on a hot bite by coming in to investigate. Worse, they’ll take your fish — usually after you release them, but sometimes right off the end of your line.


