Bottlenose dolphins are the much-loved clowns of the sea. Their high-energy cavorting evidences a love of life that is unmatched in the animal kingdom. We enjoy watching them frolic so much that they’ve become the stars of many live-animal shows, held captive for our amusement and coerced into performing behaviors both natural and learned in exchange for a steady supply of bite-size fish.
Here in Southwest Florida, dolphins are also the object of quite a bit of anger and frustration for fishermen. Dolphins often put the kibosh on a hot bite by coming in to investigate. Worse, they’ll take your fish — usually after you release them, but sometimes right off the end of your line.
There’s nothing you can legally do to stop them. The Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits harming or even harassing them, so all you can do is go look for someplace else to fish.
It's no surprise that people get mad at them. But before you do, you might be wise to ask this: Why are you hounded by bottlenose dolphins? Why do they swim directly to your boat? What makes them view you as a source of food at all?
And the answer is very simple — they’ve been fed by people. Reportedly, it actually takes quite a bit of coaxing to get a wild dolphin to accept an offering from human hands, at least at first. But once they realize they can score not only a free lunch but also breakfast, dinner and multiple ‘tween-meal snacks, they’re all over it.
As with all other dolphin hunting behaviors, they teach their calves to acquire food this way as well. One beggar dolphin may raise a half-dozen beggar calves to carry on the tradition, compounding the problem.
You might wonder why all the dolphins aren’t beggars by now. Well, a begging dolphin has a reduced life expectancy. Once they learn to mooch, they’ll mooch from anyone, and some people don’t offer healthy fish — they offer fried chicken, or hot dogs.
Also, their feeding habits put them in close proximity to both boat propellers and fishing tackle. These are very dangerous things to a dolphin and can easily kill. There are several maimed dolphin in Charlotte Harbor now, and several others have been documented to have died from ingestion of fishing gear.
So what we have is a situation in which our affinity for the dolphins’ playfulness and beauty have led us to want to “help” them by feeding them, which not only hurts them directly but also causes them to become annoyances which we curse rather than marvel at.
And there’s only one way out: Stop feeding dolphins. Each and every time you give one a handout, you make the situation worse. Some people do it for the joy of having dolphins nearby, others to impress the grandkids, still others to get tips from their clients.
The reasons don’t matter. It’s simply got to stop. And yes, that means you too!
