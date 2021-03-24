By Capt. Ralph Allen
In Southwest Florida, saltwater fishing gets all the glory these days. But it wasn’t snook and tarpon that put the Sunshine State on every traveling angler’s must-go list. It was largemouth bass. And those fish are still here, so someday you might want to give freshwater fishing a try.
You can use your saltwater gear in fresh water, and many people do. However, you’ll have more fun if you use really light stuff. How light? Eight-pound spinning tackle will get the job done, but for real fun consider dropping down to 6- or even 4-pound test. A one-pound bass on 4-pound ultralight tackle is a real hoot!
Some anglers use live bait in fresh water, but artificials work well and allow fishermen to quickly cover ground while prospecting for fish. For panfish and small bass on ultralight tackle, there is probably no lure that’s more successful in more conditions than a simple Beetle Spin. Small slashbaits are great for prospecting for bass on medium-weight tackle, and plastic worms and lizards deserve a place in every angler’s freshwater kit, though these soft baits should be fished on heavier tackle.
For the fly rod guys, a 3 or 4 weight is usually enough rod for panfish and small bass. If you’re planning on chugging some heavy bass poppers, a 7 or 8 weight would be a better choice. Bream popping bugs or foam spiders are great topwater panfish catchers, and woolly bugger patterns do very well subsurface.
If you’ve got a flats skiff that you usually use on Charlotte Harbor, you’ll find that it can make a good freshwater boat too. Hathaway Park on Shell Creek offers a good ramp which provides access both upstream and down. Just watch out for the no-wake zones, and when you’re not in a slow-speed zone, watch for submerged tree trunks.
There are also three boat ramps on Webb Lake off Tucker’s Grade in south Punta Gorda. This five-mile-long lake is a no-combustion-motor zone, so make sure that you leave the big engine out of the water and do your fishing only on the electric. Bass must be released at Webb Lake, and there are special regulations on panfish and catfish. Check the regulations pamphlet that you’ll find at the Webb check-in station.
Freshwater fishing is a great backup plan for those disappointingly windy days. If you’re thinking that you might have to see what’s on the honey-do list instead of hitting the water, consider the possibility of heading to the creek or lake. Much of the freshwater fishing in this area takes place in such small and protected backwaters that fishing is possible on even the windiest of days (excluding tropical systems, of course).
No boat? No problem. There are countless places to fish freshwater from shore in Southwest Florida. Many county parks offer pedestrian fishing opportunities, as do hundreds of roadside retention ponds, ditches and swales. Sometimes it’s really surprising what you can catch in a small bit of water that everybody else overlooks.
The most common local freshwater catches are largemouth bass, bluegill and tilapia. Yes, tilapia. Even though you may have been told that tilapia won’t bite a hook, that’s not true. They don’t always bite, and they seldom bite really well, but there are so many of them in most freshwater bodies that they are caught regularly, especially by anglers fishing with fly tackle or with ultralight spinning gear.
Other freshwater fish that are regularly encountered by local anglers include spotted sunfish (stumpknockers), redear sunfish (shellcrackers), warmouth, black crappie (speckled perch or specks), gar, bowfin (mudfish), freshwater catfish and Mayan cichlids.
Be sure to stay legal. Freshwater fishing in Florida requires a separate license from your saltwater license. Get one while you’re at the tackle shop getting your freshwater gear.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
