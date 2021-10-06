Not all bass fishermen have the luxury to run out and buy a fancy tournament-style rig. I remember when I first started fishing for bass in Florida. That was a far cry from what I have today. I had a 10-foot Avon inflatable with a hardwood floor. I put a small trolling motor on the back and a battery on the floor, and I was good to go.
Back in the good old days, I had two rods — one with a spinnerbait tied on and one for a plastic worm. I threw every color of worm that Walmart had to offer. I could still fit everything into one small tackle box. After all, there were no compartments in the inflatable (and if there were, we were sinking).
I can remember catching some very big bass in some very remote small lakes and ponds out in the middle of nowhere. The boat, motor and rods were always in the trunk of my 1976 Cutlass Supreme. If I saw a small body of water that was accessible from the road, I popped the trunk and was in the water in 10 minutes.
The one thing I was always very careful of was private land — you have to respect other people’s property. I never fished in somewhere that was posted unless I walked up to the house and asked for permission.
I remember one little elderly lady told me to go ahead and fish her pond. She made me promise her that if I caught any catfish, I was to bring them to the house for her to make for dinner. I smiled, reassured her I would do that for her, thanked her, and went on my way.
Those were the days where fishing was simple and fun. Don’t get me wrong — I’m not saying I don’t have fun fishing today. I do. I love being on the water, but now there is more to the process than cruising the back roads and fishing the smaller bodies of water.
Now I drag a big, heavy bass boat to the water, and the small ponds and lakes rarely have a ramp big enough to launch that thing (if they have a ramp at all). Now I use GPS and depthfinders to find fish. Back when I had the inflatable, I would simply fish the entire body of water. You can’t do that on Okeechobee.
One of my favorite fishing memories is taking my son out in the inflatable. He was only two years old. My wife was mad as a wet hen at me for taking him out there. She thought we would get eaten by gators.
The pond we went to was right in town, and I had gotten permission from the lady at the house to fish it. I told her I was not going to keep anything I caught, and that I was simply out there to show my son some fish. That day was unreal. I fished for 45 minutes and caught three bass over eight pounds.
Back in the corner of this little pond, there were some trees that had fallen into the water. If you fished from the bank, you couldn’t quite reach this spot. From the inflatable, I could move around the area and work it really well.
On the third cast, my spinnerbait bumped the tree and was hammered by a huge largemouth. I boated her and held her up for my son to see. I released the fish and after a few casts on the other side of the tree I got another one. A few minutes later I managed to drag the third one out of there.
Three big bass, and all caught in the same area: A feat I have never duplicated anywhere. That was a while ago; my son is now 32 years old.
You can have fun fishing the small bodies of water with simple gear — nothing big, nothing fancy, but everything functional. In a way, I miss those early days of my bass fishing in Florida. The beauty of it is, those fish are still out there to be had, and you can catch them in any area of this great state. With all the ponds, old mining pits, and small bodies of water scattered all over this state, a basic rig can be used to satisfy those fishing desires.
If you have the means to fish these smaller bodies of water, please take the time to do so. Just remember, the resource is not huge, so please conserve if you are taking the fish out of the pond or lake you are fishing. After all, if you find a little honeyhole, you want it to be around for a while.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
