For those of you who like to fish the Kissimmee chain of lakes, now is a time to be extra careful. Due to some “reworking” of the entrance to the canal heading to Lake Toho, water levels have been dropped and navigation is tough.
Over the past several years, sand has built up to the entrance of the canal into Lake Toho from Lake Cypress. This has caused a long point to form and a few boats have gotten stuck on that recently developed sandbar. It had gotten to a point where something had to be done about it — and finally it has.
For a time back in January, the lock between the two lakes was closed. The water level on the entire chain south of that lock was lowered so the excess sand that had built up in that canal entrance area could be dredged. The project was finished by the second weekend of January.
The dredging of the canal heading into Lake Toho was desperately needed. I never hit that sandbar myself, but because I have been on the chain so much, I know what side to stay close to in order to stay in the deepest water. Not all people are that lucky.
One boat getting stuck is a bad situation — but from a tournament angling standpoint, it was downright dangerous. If you are the lead boat of 14 coming out of the lock during a tournament on Toho heading to Kissimmee, getting stuck with 13 other boats barreling down on you would test your nerves for sure.
Fortunately, the dredging was a success and that project is complete. However, levels are still low, and that has made traveling on Lake Kissimmee a bit dicey if you are not familiar with the lake. Launching has also become an issue at some ramps, since the water barely reaches the end of the concrete.
Water levels are so low right now that you can see the tops of the numerous illegally placed brushpiles that have been scattered all over the chain. I have heard some folks talk about these brushpiles being big enough to do damage to your boat if you accidentally run one over.
If you are an avid angler on the Kissimmee chain, now is the time to go out and mark all of those brushpiles that have been placed in the lake. You never know when those will become handy. My guess is that those are probably very productive areas right now.
With low water levels, bass can’t utilize shoreline habitats and will move to whatever cover they can find. With brushpiles being placed mostly in deeper water areas to offer cover to bass and the bait fish they prey on, you should be able to catch some bass in these types of places. If nothing else, slide in and marked them on your GPS for later use.
It may take some time for the water level to come back up. Toho is not at a point where a lot of water can be released from it to help fill Kissimmee. It’s going to take rain — lots of rain — to get the water level back up in this chain of lakes. It will take some time, but it will happen.
For now, if you do decide to get out in Kissimmee and do some fishing, be careful where you go. Most of the marked areas will be good as far as running the lake is concerned. But once you get off the known deep-water areas, you may find yourself in some very shallow water.
My suggestion would be to run close to where you want to fish, then idle if you are planning on heading for any of the banks or islands. If you are running around Brahma Island, be sure to be extra careful as there have been reports of numerous brushpiles along the north and northeast side of the island.
Good weights are being caught right now, but be extra careful if you decide to go out and do any fishing on Lake Kissimmee. It will sting to pay a towing bill for being stuck on the bottom somewhere when it could have been avoided.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
