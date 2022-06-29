I guess most of us have a favorite something that we associate with good times and fun fishing. It may be a rod, a lure, a tackle bag, or even a pair of cargo shorts. They’re just “things.” But many of us get almost superstitious about them and suffer psychologically when they’re gone — especially if their absence is associated with fishless days. This is my tale of woe about my favorite 40-year-old hat that finally gave up.
My parents lived in Venice in the early 1980s. During one of our visits, my mother bought me a weird hat to protect my balding head, face and neck from the Florida sun. It had an oversized bill, adjustable bungee sizer, and a bungee chin strap.
It grew on me, though, and I began to appreciate those odd features. The long bill kept the sun out of my eyes and off my face. The chin strap kept the hat with me on speedy flats boat rides across Sarasota Bay. After we evolved from boats to kayaks, the chin strap could be tucked up inside the cap, out of the way, or pulled out for windy days.
Soon, it wasn’t just a hat — it was the hat. For 40 years, I have worn it on the beach and kayaking in the sun. It has stood up to lots of dunkings as I dipped it in the water and put that magic cool cap back on. I suspect the constant seawater baths and sweat took their toll on the fabric.
The final straw came when Kimball, the love of my life, coauthor and fishing partner for 54 years, decided it was just too grungy and needed a wash. My smelly old fishing hat went into the washing machine set on the delicate cycle, and that’s where it died. The fabric dissolved, and the bill detached from the cap.
It has a Columbia label on it, but a search for a replacement on their website came up empty. I find that a lot of products that seem perfectly designed for the job get removed from production and replaced with an inferior “re-engineered” knock-off that might be a few pennies cheaper to make. After scouting around on the internet, we still couldn’t find a similar replacement. It’s still just barely serviceable, so we plan to put some patches or duct tape over the holes.
Of course, I have other fishing caps and hats. But none have the same features I came to rely on. Style aside, while wearing any of my other caps, Kimball has out fished me 10 to one — including many trips where we used the same lures in the same areas, and I came up fishless. I’m not a superstitious person, but it seems a stretch to blame coincidence for my string of bad luck recently.
To put this theory to the test, I’m going to wear my holey, stained, and soon-to-be patched old cap on our next trip. I don’t know who or what I’ll blame if my string of fishless trips continues while wearing my lucky cap.
Of course, I could be less stubborn about using only artificials and try a few of Kim’s live shrimp. That might be another reason she is catching more fish. We’ll see how it goes. But meanwhile, don’t let anyone wash your lucky old fishing hat — just in case.
Postscript: We went kayak fishing yesterday. I wore my old cap in its dilapidated condition and had much better luck. I actually kept pace with Kimball on bass, but she landed a tilapia on an artificial worm to pull ahead in the “most species” category. My head got sunburned through the big hole in the top, but some duct tape will fix that for now. And if I’m lucky, Kimball — who, in addition to all her other attributes, is a talented seamstress — will make me another one just like this old one (minus the holes). Hopefully, the new one will have the same magic.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
