There comes a point in time where everything needs a little attention. From what I see with our RV, that time has come. I have noticed a few things that need some attention, none of them big. Also, a good undercarriage cleaning is in order.
We spend all our time in the coach portion of the RV, and that’s all shipshape. But when I looked underneath in all of the storage areas, I saw some things needing immediate attention. Not that anything is really wrong or broken, but the little things that I do to keep my boat in top condition now need to be done in the RV.
A great example of this is the hydraulic hinges that hold all the compartment doors open. Some of them have screws that are coming loose, so they need to be tightened to keep the hinges in place.
The locks for each compartment could use a little spraying as well to make sure that the key still goes in and out. Considering the majority of these have frozen up in the past, some WD-40 or something along those lines is needed to make sure nothing freezes up our locks.
The biggest thing that stood out to me is the whole thing simply needs to be cleaned underneath. At the campsite, we lay out mats to keep the dirt out of the coach. It works great, but now a bunch of dirt needs to be vacuumed out of the carpeted area in the storage area.
All the sewer hose and water hose storage areas are a real mess. That needs a good old-fashioned scrubbing. The compartment for the 50-amp electrical plug also needs to be cleaned and vacuumed out. It’s amazing how much “stuff” accumulates on those hoses and cables that end up in the bottom of the RV.
All those compartments are supposedly sealed, meaning nothing can get in there. I’m not 100 percent sure of that, considering I can see small areas of light through the seals themselves. Those openings are not large, but my guess is that over time and miles, things will have a tendency to wear down a little bit.
It’s hard to believe this is our fourth year with this RV. In all that time, I have neglected taking care of the undercarriage. Now it’s time to make that right and do some simple maintenance and cleaning. It really is something that I’ve taken for granted. But the time is now here for the RV to get some regular use, and when we head out on the road, I want everything looking immaculate.
Speaking of that, we finally get the new windshield installed next week. After nearly a year, it will be nice to have that behind us. Maybe that’s what is driving me to get the rest of the RV all cleaned up. Or maybe it’s all the pollen floating around in the air and taking the shine off the RV. Whatever the case may be, it’s time to get it sparkling clean.
The last things I’ll do are to clean the outside of the RV and then the interior of the coach, although that gets cleaned regularly. Once everything is done, then I will be satisfied and ready to head out on the road.
Considering the first trip is in two weeks, I better get moving.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
