Cleaning the RV

It’s a lot of work to keep an RV clean, but that’s what it needs to be — top to bottom, inside and out.

 Shutterstock photo

There comes a point in time where everything needs a little attention. From what I see with our RV, that time has come. I have noticed a few things that need some attention, none of them big. Also, a good undercarriage cleaning is in order.

We spend all our time in the coach portion of the RV, and that’s all shipshape. But when I looked underneath in all of the storage areas, I saw some things needing immediate attention. Not that anything is really wrong or broken, but the little things that I do to keep my boat in top condition now need to be done in the RV.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

