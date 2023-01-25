Snowy owl

Snowy owls are amazing birds no matter where you spot them. Even sitting on an old stone roof, they’ve got a special aura.

Recently, I wrote about a memorable snowy owl sighting on a snowy cold day at Henlopen Beach State Park in Delaware quite a few years ago. This brought to mind another wonderful snowy owl sighting, which was also a few years back. Fortunately, it was on a balmy fall day and not a snowy icy one.

My oldest grandson Justin, who has always been interested in nature, was about 12 years old. I have taken him on many birding and nature trips. This particular day, he and I were on the prowling in search of a snowy owl that had been reported at Washington National Airport (now Ronald Reagan National Airport), located on the Virginia bank of the Potomac River.


