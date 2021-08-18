Today we’re going to look at some Florida gun laws, including a few that create confusion between gun owners and law enforcement.
First is open carry. In Florida, open carry in public is illegal with a few exceptions. Florida state statute 790.053 clearly states that it is unlawful for any person to openly carry on or about his person any firearm or electric weapon or device. However, there are exceptions in statute 790.25(3). For example, paragraph (h), which states that a person engaged in fishing, camping or lawful hunting or going to or returning from a fishing, camping or lawful hunting expedition may openly carry a firearm.
That doesn’t mean you can strap on your six-shooter and stop by the bait store or get gas. Because now you’re getting gas or bait, not fishing or hunting or camping. If you are open carrying you better be heading straight to or home from wherever you were hunting, fishing or camping.
Paragraph (n) covers possession at your home. Yes, you can strap on your six-shooter and mow your lawn. Don’t leave your property or you will be in violation of Florida law. And this applies to all firearms, whether it’s a handgun, rifle or shotgun. You can’t strap on your AR-15 and walk down the street just to do so.
Florida is very liberal in their gun laws (the literal definition, not the political definition). You can also carry a loaded weapon in your car without a concealed carry permit. But again, there are rules to that. You can’t just slap it on your waist and go. There are also confusions here, most brought on by law enforcement.
For this one we’re back to 790.25(5). This states it is lawful and is not a violation of statute 790.01 for a person 18 years of age or older to possess a concealed firearm or other weapon for self-defense or other lawful purpose within the interior of a private conveyance, without a license, if the firearm or other weapon is securely encased or is otherwise not readily accessible for immediate use.
Further along, it explains that “securely encased” means a glove box or center console, box or case, or snapped in a holster. So you can load your weapon and place it in your glove box without a concealed weapons permit. You cannot have it on your body without a permit.
Some law enforcement officers believe there is a “three-step rule” to access your firearm. Florida has never had and does not currently have any laws that outline a three-step rule. It doesn’t exist. Period. I don’t care if it’s a cop telling you or what their rank is. They are wrong.
Are you required to notify law enforcement that you are carrying a gun? In Florida, yes — but not unless they ask. Statute 790.06 outlines this. Some states require that you inform law enforcement that you are armed as soon as they approach, but Florida isn’t one of them. You don’t have to notify them unless they ask.
However, use good judgment. If you’re carrying inside your waistband on your right hip and your driver’s license is in your front right hip pocket, you might want to let the officer know that you’re legally carrying concealed, tell him where the gun is and ask how he would like to proceed.
This way he isn’t going to be surprised by it and think the wrong thing. And don’t yell, “I’ve got a gun!” That’s probably not going to end well for you either.
Another one that causes concern is carrying in an airport. 790.06 explains the places you can’t carry your firearm. One of those is the sterile area of an airport. That means anything past TSA. You can carry into the lobby and baggage claim, so long as they are separate from the sterile areas or you don’t have to pass through the sterile areas to get to them.
If you couldn’t, how else could you fly with your firearm if you were flying to another state to go hunting? (Flying with a firearm is another column for the future.)
And finally, the office. If your place of employment will not allow you to carry your concealed firearm on their property (and that is their right to do so), they must allow you to leave it in your locked vehicle in their parking lot. Unless you work for the post office. They are no longer allowed to leave their weapons in their vehicle.
And you’re not allowed in their parking lot with your concealed carry weapon either. Most post offices in our area have a mailbox in their parking lot. Legally, you cannot drive onto their property with a concealed weapon to put a letter in the mailbox.
Same goes for teachers. You’re not allowed to keep a weapon in your car on school property. And concealed carry permit holders cannot legally take their weapons onto school property. Well, why would you go onto school property? Parent pick-up. That’s right: By law, cannot enter the school property to pick up your child if you have a weapon in your car or on your person.
You travelers and snowbirds will pass through different states on your way. Florida laws don’t apply if you’re not in Florida, so you need to be aware of the laws in the states you pass through. What’s legal in Florida may be illegal in another state (and vice-versa). And ignorance is never a defense.
The good news is that there are several apps for just that. They will show you what states do and do not reciprocate Florida CCW permits and what that state’s laws are. If you’re going on a trip, better brush up — it’s cheaper than bail.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
