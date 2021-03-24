By Capt. Josh Olive
When I tell people that I do a lot of wade fishing, I get some funny looks. Why would you get out of a perfectly good boat and walk around when you can just fish from the boat instead? For just one reason: There are certain circumstances when getting out of the boat can be a lot more fun and productive than staying in it.
For example, when the water is calm and clear, it can be highly frustrating to fish shallow water from a boat. There’s no way you’re going to be able to sneak up on fish. It’s just not happening. I don’t care how quiet you think you’re being, those fish know you’re there. A trolling motor doesn’t make much noise, but in calm water it’s more than you’d think. A pushpole is pretty quiet, but your hull is still huge compared to the other things in the water. They know you’re coming, and in today’s world of highly pressured fish, many will retreat as soon as they become aware of a boat.
But on foot …
When you’re standing in the water, you’re about as inconspicuous as you’re ever going to be. The thing you most closely resemble is an oversized blue heron walking around on the flats. If you stay still, fish may mistake you for a tree.
I once had a snook swim up to me and sit in my shadow for a couple minutes while I held as still as I could. He blew out when I tried to drop a bait in front of him — too much motion, I’m guessing. Several times I’ve had redfish swim right past me or between my legs. How often does that happen on the boat?
Stealth is one big reason why wading rules. Another is the ability to cross super-skinny water. Unless you’re running an airboat, it’s not safe or wise to run across some areas, especially in winter we see very low tides. While there may be deeper water on the other side, traversing the shallow bits is a real killer.
So instead, park the boat where there’s enough water to float it, anchor up (I suggest double anchoring to be safe — perhaps a standard fluke anchor upwind and an anchor pin out to the side) and walk in to where the fish are. Bonus: If you pick the right spots, other boats can’t get in either, so you’ll probably have those fish to yourself.
There’s a little more to wade fishing than just abandoning ship. Consider your tackle. Walking in water is slow, and there will be times when fish are moving too fast for you to keep up. That’s why I want to be able to cast as far as possible. A rod made for distance casting will make a huge difference, which is why I carry a locally made Reaper Rod while wading. Some reels have a reputation for longer casting (Daiwa in particular). Using small-diameter braided line will also be very helpful. I like 10-pound Invisi-Braid, which has a smooth wind-cutting surface.
The farther you wade from the boat, the farther it is to wade back. Think about that when you decide what to carry with you. For some anglers, a bag of jigheads and a pack of soft plastics is sufficient. Others may want to look at wading caddies, which can be simple or comically complex.
I suggest starting out with less at first. A small plastic tacklebox that fits your shirt pocket is easy to carry, even if deciding what to leave out isn’t. If you plan to keep fish, a simple caddy may be needed. Don’t put fish on a stringer out here. We call that “trolling for sharks.”
And sharks may visit you while you wade, especially if you have live fish with you but sometimes just because. Most of the time, they’re little guys. Usually they’ll circle once or twice and leave. If a bigger one shows too much interest, whack him on the nose with your rod. Carry a knife (or a pistol; open carry is legal while fishing) if it makes you feel safer.
While you’re wading, slide your feet forward instead of actually stepping. Not only is this “stingray shuffle” less likely to get you zapped by a ray (which will get you if you step directly on them), but it’s also quieter. Another advantage is that it stirs up the bottom a little more. If that doesn’t seem like an advantage, think about the way redfish and snook feed around mullet as they mud up the bottom. Every now and then, you should cast behind you — I’ve caught more than a few fish as they foraged in my mud trail.
While some anglers wear old sneakers to wade, and I know a couple crazy Crackers who like to go barefoot, the ideal footwear is a pair of wading boots. You don’t need actual waders, since our water isn’t really that cold, but the wading boots are great. I used to wear sneakers until I had an oyster shell cut all the way through the sole. Fortunately, it went in between two toes and just barely scraped me. You do not want to get a cut on your feet while wading. Even in winter, there are bacteria in the water that can be very dangerous if you have an open wound.
What you put in the water must come out, including you. A well-made ladder is invaluable for getting back into your boat, especially in water more than a foot or two deep. You don’t want to use the motor, since one slip can gash you open on the prop, and you don’t want to stomp on your trim tabs. I’ve heard stories from wade fishermen who had to be rescued when they couldn’t climb their own hulls, and they seemed more than a little embarrassed. Learn from their mistakes.
With a little planning, wade fishing can be a lot of fun and lead to greater success on the water. It’s definitely a trick worth adding to your bag.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
