The Charlotte Harbor estuary is the receiving water body for both the Peace River and Myakka River, hence the Peace Myakka Waterkeeper’s mission of concern and action for upstream and downstream influences on water quality in our jurisdiction.
Charlotte County’s estuaries are in decline and at a tipping point — past which restoration would be very costly and difficult, if not impossible.
Loss of our estuaries would be an economic and lifestyle tragedy, including devastating loss of real estate values, tourism dollars, and fish, birds and wildlife. A local fishing guide puts it this way: What’s the point of living here if the reason we’re living here disappears?
The cause of our estuaries’ decline is water quality deterioration — triggered by human activities that upset the natural nutrient cycle in our waterways. The primary causes of our nutrient cycle imbalances are too many nutrient-laden stormwater and wastewater discharges into our canals, creeks, rivers and estuaries.
The solution to the long-term health of our estuaries, and their wealth of benefits to our economy, is to manage our stormwater and wastewater systems to meet state water quality goals — at a minimum — which are already established for each of our waterways by Florida law.
These water quality goals (called numeric nutrient criteria or standards) were created with the help of regional and local scientists, resource managers and stakeholders and have broad based support and credibility. To date, these state standards have not been used effectively by our county to guide protection and restoration of our estuaries — and our economy.
In order to restore our estuaries before they pass that irreversible tipping point, Charlotte County must commit to achieving these established water quality standards and adopt a transparent, science-based process for managing stormwater and wastewater.
While investments in upgrading our stormwater and wastewater will be substantial, our estuaries, economy and lifestyles are well worth the cost. From experiences in other Florida communities, once an estuary is seriously degraded, it cannot be repaired in a timely or affordable way. We must make these investments now or risk losing our invaluable estuaries and our economic foundation.
How we can commit to and begin restoring our estuaries is detailed in the full report, which can be read or downloaded at https://bit.ly/3F3F3F3.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.