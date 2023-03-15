Charlotte Harbor water

The tannic waters of Charlotte Harbor owe their productivity to rich nutrient levels — but too much of some nutrients is causing major problems in this fragile ecosystem.

 WaterLine file photo

The Charlotte Harbor estuary is the receiving water body for both the Peace River and Myakka River, hence the Peace Myakka Waterkeeper’s mission of concern and action for upstream and downstream influences on water quality in our jurisdiction.

Charlotte County’s estuaries are in decline and at a tipping point — past which restoration would be very costly and difficult, if not impossible.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments