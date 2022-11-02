Manatee snout

Watching out for manatees is hard in dark water. Sometimes all you see is the snout, or a series of slick water circles that mark its progress underwater.

 Shutterstock photo

November is Manatee Awareness Month, an important time for boaters to go slow and look out below to watch for manatees as they travel to warmer water sites around the state.

During the colder months, seasonal manatee zones require boaters to slow down in certain areas to prevent manatees from being injured or killed by motorboats or personal watercraft. Boat strikes continue to be a major threat to Florida manatees. Manatees depend on water generally warmer than 68 degrees Fahrenheit to survive the winter, so in the fall they travel to Florida springs, power plant discharges and other warm-water sites.


