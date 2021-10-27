(Publisher’s note: This column originally ran Dec. 13, 2012. After a recent conversation with a local angler regarding our sea cows, I have decided it needs to get out there again.)
Mr. Olive:
Regarding the Nov. 29 story about manatees (“Watch for manatees moving to warm waters), why does the FWC make such a big deal out of protecting manatees. They don’t even belong here in the first place. In the 1950s, water hyacinths were taking over the canals so the government imported manatees from South America to eat them. They get too cold in winter because they’re from the tropics. Over the years the manatees had to move out to salt water because they overpopulated in the canals. Now they eat all the seagrass, which is why we don’t have good fishing like they used to. Instead of protecting the manatees, they should catch them and send them back where they belong. Then we could get rid of the manatee zones and maybe the fishing would get better.
— Name withheld by request
As can be seen from this letter, there’s a lot of misinformation out there about manatees. It’s not too hard to understand why: A lot of boaters hate them, and people have a tendency to make up (or at least believe) negative stories about things we hate. Unfortunately, a lot of folks who just don’t know better accept the stories as the straight dope.
Manatees, unlike people, are Florida natives. Their bones are fairly common as fossils, and there are records from the early days of European colonization about how the natives utilized manatees for food and hides. This myth has its roots in the name West Indian manatee, which has convinced some people that the animals must be native to the West Indies (basically, the Caribbean Sea).
But all the manatees living here are actually Florida manatees, which is the subspecies of West Indian manatee that is found along the entire Florida coast and around Cuba, Hispaniola and Jamaica. The other subspecies, the Caribbean manatee, lives on the south Caribbean coast and northern South America.
A few of the how-they-got-here urban legends (besides the one the letter writer cited) are that Henry Flagler imported manatees to feed his railroad workers while also keeping trestle worksites free of aquatic vegetation, or that they were brought by Cuban fishermen to provide meat during the mullet season, or even that Native Americans lassoed them in the Caribbean and dragged them back to Florida behind dugout canoes, releasing them to breed and become an easily caught source of protein. While such tales don’t hold up to scrutiny, they’re often repeated unquestioningly as fact.
I’ve also heard it argued that manatees can’t be native because it used to be colder in Florida during the Ice Age. However, there really was no single “Ice Age;” rather, what we call the Ice Age was a series of climate coolings and warmings.
As with other animals and plants, manatees doubtless shifted their range north and south as the glaciers retreated and advanced, but again, a quick look at the fossil record indicates manatees have been in Florida some 3 million years, and other very similar animals for nearly 50 million years. That’s a whole lot longer than people, which have been in Florida for (as best we can tell) a skeech over 10,000 years.
So if they’re adapted to live here, why do manatees die of cold stress every winter? For the same reason snook and tarpon do: This is the northern extremity of their natural year-round range. All these creatures deal with wintry chill by seeking out inshore warm-water refuges.
Once upon a time, those refuges were mostly natural springs. Springs are a lot fewer now than they were a couple hundred years ago, mostly because people have lowered the water table by pumping groundwater. The springs that still have strong flows, including Warm Mineral Springs in North Port, are important winter habitat for manatees and other tropically inclined species.
Warm-water discharges from power plants serve a similar function, and manatees have come to rely on them (and probably used them to extend their year-round range northward over the past few decades).
As to manatees eating up all the seagrass and leaving gamefish homeless, Florida’s seagrasses have co-existed with manatees since long before there was anyone here to accuse them of overgrazing. As with all other natural systems, manatees and seagrass balance each other out. According to Mote Marine Laboratory researchers, manatees are actually highly selective grazers and will sometimes pluck only blades of shoal grass, leaving turtle grass growing right next to it undisturbed. Far from being grass destroyers, manatees are actually stewards and improve the health of our grassbeds — making fishing better, not worse.
Another myth the letter writer left out but that I’ve heard from a local boater: The bare sandy strips that criss-cross our grassy areas are not caused by manatees pulling out the grass by the roots. Manatees do sometimes eat seagrasses roots and all, and biologists have recorded them sometimes leaving a “feeding trough” of bare sand a foot wide and a few feet long, but feeding troughs are always short. Long sand strips are prop scars, caused by someone running a boat through water that’s too shallow.
If it weren’t for manatee zones, I doubt boaters would hold such a low opinion of manatees. But the fact is manatee zones are the best management tool the state has — at the moment — to reduce manatee deaths caused by people.
It’s undeniable that a slow boat is less likely to hit a manatee than a fast one. They have poor eyesight, but they’re hardly deaf. Mote researchers have determined that manatees actually hear quite well, though their hearing is best in a narrow frequency band, which is not coincidentally the same frequency as the vocalizations mother manatees make to communicate to their calves.
Perhaps we can determine exactly how a manatee mama says “Danger!” to her offspring and incorporate that into an auditory warning system to frighten manatees away from boats. Until then, manatee zones are going to be a part of every Southwest Florida boater’s life.
