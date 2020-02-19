I had our RV out on the road this past week. For the first time, I put myself and the RV in a situation I never want to be in again. By taking some simple steps — precautionary measures, if you will — finding yourself in these situations can be avoided.
The more we travel with our RV, the more unexplored roads, highways and cities we go through. This past week, I got caught in a state park by accident while following my directions through Google map. I was in the small town of Astor, where I have been many times, and was headed up to stay at an RV park in San Mateo. San Mateo is a small town outside Palatka, off U.S. 17. I keyed the address of the RV park into my phone and proceeded to blindly follow the directions.
Well, that was a huge mistake. By the time I reached my destination, I had dumped the boat trailer I was towing off the road into a ditch while going down some dirt road barely wide enough for the RV to fit on — much less make a turn and expect the trailer to stay on the road. I knocked the radio antenna loose from the top of the RV due to all the low branches, and now the radio doesn’t play. I wound up on a dead-end road and had barely enough room to make a U-turn to get out of the park.
For some reason, Google Maps had avoided all the highways and instead directed me down some back road through one of the state parks in the area, taking me through trails that had been fenced off by the park for literally years. It was insane.
By the time I reached my destination (just 39 miles from where I started), more than two hours had passed and I was a mental wreck. My nerves were on edge trying to watch out for the RV and boat as I dragged them through dirt roads and offbeat paths.
Had I simply looked at the overall map of the trip, I would have seen all I had to do was hop on 17 and roll up to San Mateo. Come to find out, there is a setting on my phone that can be set to avoid all the interstates and highways. I have no idea how that got turned on because I didn’t even know it existed. But it did, and I got myself in a situation that I never want to see again. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on anyone.
Fortunately, the RV made the trip without a blemish (other than the antenna). The boat trailer has a dent in the fender and a marker light missing, but nothing really serious.
So now I’ll go back to what I have always done in the past: Put the destination we are traveling to in my computer, look at the directions and the map, review the alternate routes, then make the smart travel decision before I head out.
Since we have had this bigger RV, I have learned a lot more about RV traveling. The 24-footer we had was much easier as far as getting around. After all, it wasn’t much bigger than a pickup truck in wheelbase length. But this 38-foot road whale is a different deal altogether. You must be aware of where your travels will take you. I’m finding out there are travel routes that we used to do but just can’t any more. Going forward, I will be much more selective of the routes that we’ll be traveling on.
For anyone who has recently bought their first RV, be patient. I am in year four of RV ownership, and I’m still learning. Hopefully, some of our ordeals will at least make you aware of what might happen when traveling in your RV. Nothing has come up so far that we haven’t been able to overcome, but it has truly been a learning experience each time out.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.