Does it seem like red tide has never been worse in Charlotte and Sarasota counties?
With lots of publicity and political overtones, the situation may have seemed especially dire this year during an election season.
But that perception does not exactly depict reality — at least according to years’ worth of data analyzed by the Sun, spanning key points of measurement like cell counts for red tide-causing algae, manatee deaths, some tax data, and area airline traffic.
Still, high concentration red tide dragged on longer this year with more fish kills than in the past, and some local beach traffic declined. Some area water and beach-based businesses also reported suffering financially this year due to red tide conditions.
Looking forward, the situation is improving with red tide starting to dissipate from the Southwest Florida coast, according to the state’s latest red tide maps.
Not the worst, some science shows
Some data indicates red tide overall was just as bad 17 years ago.
The Sun analyzed data from the years 2000 to the present, provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute which maintains a database monitoring harmful algae blooms.
This data showed the abundance of Karenia brevis, the red tide organism, measured by how many cells per liter are present in specific sample locations.
If there are more than 1 million cells detected per liter, this is considered a high concentration. High concentrations of red tide cause respiratory irritation, probable fish kills and water discoloration, according to FWC.
Though red tide is natural, once it’s “transported inshore, they are capable of using man-made nutrients for their growth,” the FWC said on their website.
Especially with the political controversy surrounding red tide this election season, some believe we need to do something quick.
“Red tide as we know it today is not naturally occurring,” said Suncoast Waterkeeper Andy Mele in an editorial piece he submitted to the Sun earlier this year.
Using information from University of Miami marine biology professor Larry Brand, Mele suggested that three sources of nutrient pollution have increased dramatically in nearshore coastal waters: Stormwater runoff, animal waste and fertilizer and phosphorous from surrounding counties.
But looking at high concentrations of K. brevis, FWC’s data indicates our most recent red tide bloom is not unprecedented: The occurrence of red tide this year has been similar to 2001 in both Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Though 2018 saw a larger average concentration of the red tide organism, 2001 saw more days with these high concentrations.
Charlotte County has had 127 occurrences of high concentration red tide since 2000, with almost a quarter of these coming from 2001 and almost a fifth coming from 2018.
The average red tide cell counts for these years are similar, with 2018 high concentrations having a slightly larger average of 8.9 million cells per liter, while 2001 averaged 8.3 million cells per liter.
Dragging on longer
Time-wise, though, this has been the longest span of high concentration red tide in Charlotte county, allowing for more damage to be done. This year, Charlotte has experienced four months (and counting) of continuous red tide, whereas in 2001 it lasted for two months, between August and September.
According to information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on the fall 2018 red tide event affecting Florida, “this year’s bloom is different than what we’ve seen before in several ways.”
“While not unprecedented in its duration, this bloom is unusually persistent,” the administration said.
This year has shown the largest number of fish kills caused by red tide, or sudden appearances of dead fish in a body of water, according to FWC’s fish kill database directory. Charlotte County has seen 80 fish kills this year so far, and Sarasota County has seen 166. The second-highest year since 2000 was 2016, with Charlotte and Sarasota having 50 and 53 fish kills, respectively.
The longest bout Sarasota County has had since 2000 was from January 2005 to that September. That year, both counties had a total of 69 fish kills.
Isn’t tourism down?
Not really — we seem to be doing OK — at least according to some overall numbers.
“We’re only really seeing the effect of red tide in the bed tax data in Lee (County),” said Florida Gulf Coast University professor of economics, Dr. Christopher Westley. “Not necessarily in Charlotte County ... People know about it, and it’s not stopping people from coming.”
Charlotte County experienced an “artificial fill” in bed tax collections in September 2017 due to Hurricane Irma hitting surrounding areas, according to the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau. When looking at the five percent tourist development tax revenues for Charlotte County, this makes it seem like the county under-performed in 2018 by 15 percent. In reality, fiscal year 2017/2018 had an average growth of 4.5 percent over FY 2016/2017, with September under-performing by almost $4,000 compared to FY 2015/2016.
The most damage caused, according to the bureau, was perception.
“Unfortunately, there was some misinformation that there was red tide in the Harbor,” said Jennifer Huber, the tourism public relations manager for the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau.
According to FWC’s dataset, there hasn’t been a high concentration of red tide in Charlotte Harbor since November 2016.
As a result, there were roughly 420 million negative media impressions about Charlotte County this summer, the bureau said, or the potential reach of articles that portray the destination in a negative way.
“People need to know that just because red tide was affecting the marine life on the coastal areas, it wasn’t affecting the Harbor,” said Sean Doherty, the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau’s interim director. “You have to take money that you would usually spend on something else,” like promoting various hotspots in the area, “to counteract that.”
“People and social media allow their emotions to speak rather than any analytical data and facts,” Doherty said. “It’s an outlet for them and I don’t think some people realize how negative that can be.”
“It comes from a good place, but what they don’t realize is the impact,” Futch agreed. “There’s ways to be impactful without causing irreparable damage to thousands of workers in Southwest Florida.”
