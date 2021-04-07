The 5.7mm round is becoming more and more popular. Technically, it’s 5.7x28mm, and it’s a round that kind of stands out on its own. It was invented by Belgian gunmaker Fabrique Nationale in the late 1980s in response to NATO requests for a replacement for 9mm. But red tape stopped that.
For years, there weren’t many firearm models chambered in 5.7mm. The first were the P90 and PS90, which were the automatic and semi-automatic versions of FN’s personal defense weapon. Then FN introduced a pistol chambered in 5.7mm — the FN Five-seveN.
The 5.7 sits between a pistol and rifle round in size. But it’s designed to work best with light bullets, and it pushes them pretty quick. You’re looking at velocities around 2,800 feet per second out of the lighter bullets. And the 5.7mm got off to a rocky start because of those speeds.
Back when the 5.7 was developed, we didn’t have steel and ceramic bulletproof vests. Kevlar is what was used back then — and high-velocity rounds like the 5.7mm weren’t stopped by Kevlar vests. They squirted right through. That made law enforcement nervous. There were many calls by police departments around the world to ban the 5.7mm, and they almost succeeded.
Another problem that the 5.7 faced was the mid-range size of the cartridge. Being shorter than most rifle rounds and longer than most pistol rounds made for awkward firearms. The PS90 uses a magazine that lies on top of the rifle. The rounds sit sideways in the magazine and are rotated 90 degrees from the magazine into the chamber. We’re used to guns feeding from a magazine inserted into the bottom, so this is weird.
On the FN Five-seveN pistol, the ammo feeds from a magazine in the grip like any other autopistol. But the length of those rounds led to a gigantic grip that most shooters found uncomfortable.
The bad news for PS90 and Five-seveN owners is that the round became scarce. Manufacturers didn’t put 5.7mm ammo high on their priority list. It was hard to find and on the expensive side. With really only two firearms on the market chambered for the round, big ammunition names like Winchester, Remington and Hornady didn’t make an awful lot of it.
But recently, several firearms chambered in 5.7 have been released. The Ruger-57, the Diamondback DBX and the Keltec P50 are all new additions to the 5.7 family. The good news is that this will spur manufacturers to make more 5.7 ammo, and that will help bring the price down. The bad news is that most of these firearms were released either right before or right in the middle of the current panic buy, and right now any and all ammo is hard to find and ridiculously overpriced.
But while the 5.7mm round has had a rough start, it’s gaining traction and popularity because of these newly introduced firearms. In fact, the 5.7mm round has finally been adopted by NATO just recently. That will help ammo inventories for sure.
I’ve had the chance to shoot the PS90, the Five-seveN and the Ruger-57. The PS90 is just a fun gun to shoot. The strange look is offset by amazing ergonomics. The Five-seveN I wasn’t a fan of because of the grip, but the new Ruger-57 is an excellent firearm. The grip isn’t as big as the Five-seveN, and there are already aftermarket parts out for the Ruger.
The one we had in our shop had the trigger replaced, which is my one complaint with the Ruger. The trigger is long, spongy and horrible. The aftermarket trigger cleaned that up well enough. We also put an adapter plate on the slide and a Burris FastFire III red dot. Even at 50 yards, it was like shooting a laser beam.
If you want to impress me with a handgun, then it better shoot 1 MOA groups at 50 yards. The Ruger-57 with the red dot did just that. The bad news is that now I have to have one. Hope that ammo supply problem gets better soon!
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
